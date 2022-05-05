PASCO COUNTY -- The new Cultural Affairs Advisory Council is looking for five people to volunteer as council members. You can help shape the future of Pasco, which is quickly becoming a cultural destination.
The CAAC will help bring additional arts and cultural resources and opportunities to Pasco and bring people together to focus on cultural affairs – enriching Pasco’s artistic vitality and cultural vibrancy.
Applications are being accepted online through May 31 at bit.ly/AdvisoryBoardApp
Applicants should have extensive knowledge of the arts and culture scene, will assist in applying for grants and will establish an awards program recognizing cultural programs, workshops and events
“This council will provide guidance and direction for arts and culture issues,” said County Commission Chair Kathryn Starkey. “We’re thrilled to assemble this council, and we hope community members who’ve made significant contributions to the arts or have an interest in expanding cultural opportunities will apply for this amazing opportunity.”
The BCC will appoint five members to the CAAC, who will serve two-year, staggered terms.
