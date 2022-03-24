Hernando County will hold a public open oouse as part of the design process for the Kass Circle – Spring Hill Drive Safety Improvements Project from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, at the People Helping People Facility, 1386 Kass Circle, Spring Hill.
The county said in a press release that it will be implementing roadway and safety improvements for traffic channelization, pedestrian crossings and planning for a bus pullout bay and shelter improvements in the Kass Circle Community. Spring Hill Drive, between Pinehurst Drive and Deltona Boulevard, is one of the most heavily traversed roads in Hernando County.
The event will give the public a chance to view project exhibits and speak with project staff. There will be a looping presentation which will include details on the project. Additional project information is available and can be viewed on the project’s website at: https://www.hernandocounty.us/departments/departments-n-z/planning/kass-circle
Persons wishing to express their concerns relative to compliance with Title VI or persons who require accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) are asked to contact Tiffany Smith, Hernando County Title VI Nondiscrimination Coordinator, at (352) 540-6289 or email at tesmith@hernandocounty.us at least seven days before the meeting.
