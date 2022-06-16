Olancha Road detour begins June 20

BROOKSVILLE – Olancha Road will be closed around-the-clock on the north side of the SR 50/U.S. 98 intersection beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, June 20, through Friday, July 1.
During the closure, traffic will not be able to access SR 50 from Olancha Road or access Olancha Road from SR 50 or U.S. 98. Through traffic on SR 50 will not be affected. This detour is needed for the Florida Department of Transportation’s contractor to reconstruct the intersection with concrete pavement.
The map shows the detour route that will be posted with signs to guide drivers using SR 50/US 98, Ridge Manor Boulevard, Olancha Road, Ohio Avenue and Westwood Drive. Motorists are advised to add additional time to their schedules to detour around the closed intersection.
Project information is available at https://www.fdottampabay.com/project/254/416732-4-52-01.
Map: HT-OLANCHA-0622
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.