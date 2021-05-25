BROOKSVILLE — Dissatisfied with responses to questions to members of the Hernando County Fair Association, county commissioners on May 11 voted to terminate a ground lease with the group for Lonnie Coburn Park.
The county entered into the agreement with the Fair Association for the park in 2011.
According to Kasey Hyde, Hernando County public information officer, county commissioners made the move because the association was in breach of the agreement and was not adequately maintaining the park grounds, which are adjacent to the fairgrounds.
Residents whose children participated in livestock and other exhibitions at the fairgrounds, which are under the jurisdiction of the city of Brooksville, have complained about conditions. County commissioners took up the issue two months ago, expressing their concern that the Fair Association has received money from the county in the past but didn’t seem to use it to fix anything.
At a May 11 commission meeting, fairgrounds owner Richard Klimas said he doesn’t know details about the fair’s finances. However, he welcomed the commissioners to come to a Fair Association meeting and take a look at its finances. Commissioners Steve Champion and Elizabeth Narverud both answered that they would be happy to do so.
At the same meeting, some members of the Fair Association accepted an opportunity to address the commission. But commissioners expressed frustration with a spokeswoman’s presentation and the fact that she said she “was told not to accept questions” regarding the state of the fairgrounds.
Paula Hamilton, a Fair Association representative, briefly spoke about the positive conditions of the fairgrounds, which she said were deemed safe after a Brooksville city inspector visited before the fair.
In the 60 years the fair has been in operation in the community, Hamilton said it has left a successful legacy. As for safety concerns, she said inspectors found the oil barrels to be dry and have no leaks, and the demo cars were also found to have no leaks. During the final steer weigh-in from a few weeks ago, Hamilton said that the weather was being monitored at the time, and steers were secured in their stalls prior to the lightning that occurred early last month. Exhibitors were not required to stay with their animals, she said, and many 4-H exhibitors left with their parents only to return later to care for their steer.
Hamilton said that the barns, vanes and the roofs were inspected by the city code enforcement, building department, and fire inspectors before and during the fair, and it was approved for use. She conceded that some repairs do need to be made but that the structure remains to be “structurally sound and no one was in harm while they were in there.”
A later inspection by the city proves that is no longer the case.
A notice of violation from the city of Brooksville code enforcement, dated April 23, stated the Fair Association has until May 31 to comply with the Standard Unsafe Building Abatement Code. An inspection of the pole barns, a rusted steel post, and eight purlins (horizontal beams used for structural support in buildings) were deemed unsafe.
Commissioner John Allocco asked Klimas how it was possible for the structures to fall in such disrepair just two weeks after the fair was over.
Klimas answered, “All of us walked the building, we’re checking it all through. We fixed some of the holes that were coming from the storms we’ve been having and we all agreed it’s not in a danger. There were some issues we need to replace; we did get the permit to repair those items, and they should be done by the beginning of next week. ... They said to keep everyone out because they don’t think anything is going to fall, but it’s the perception of the general public that it is.”
Volunteers would be welcomed to assist with the upkeep of the fairgrounds, Klimas said.
He explained he spends a lot of his own time doing maintenance, although he did get paid for mowing.
Allocco, however, suggested that if the Fair Association needs that much help, it should consider letting another business to take it over.
Commissioner Jeff Holcomb said he wanted to know what has been going on regarding maintenance of the facilities, and how the fair continues to collect money from vendors and livestock sales but is not able to keep up the property. He also brought up the issue of the fair taking a percentage from young 4-H members for advertising, yet Holcomb and Narverud both said they haven’t seen any.
Hamilton said questions directed to the Fair Association can be emailed to info@hernandocountyfairgrounds.com.
While citizens had the chance to comment, they were apparently snubbed when Fair Association members walked out before speaking. Narverud pointed out the absence of the Fair Association members, whom she said claimed to be open to comments.
A written notice was sent to the Fair Association board informing them of the commission’s decision to end the lease for the 3.8-acre site. County Administrator Jeff Rogers added that he was in touch with board members about the agenda item before the meeting, and that they were fine with not keeping the lease.
