In a workshop between Pasco County government and Pasco County Schools, officials shared information about upcoming projects regarding Penny for Pasco if renewed for a second time. Penny for Pasco will be put to a vote this November.
Penny for Pasco adds an additional penny to the local sales tax. The tax provides designated funds toward the county, schools, and municipalities. If approved, the renewal will run from 2025-2039, and will extend the tax to a 15-year period instead of 10 years.
The school board has only three sources of revenue for capital projects, according to Deputy Superintendent Ray Gadd. These are capital outlay millage, impact fees, and Penny for Pasco.
“Those three sources of revenue together are what makes us successful as a school district in this county in terms of meeting capital demands,” Gadd said. “When you look at districts that have been unsuccessful at maintaining their schools, it’s because they don’t have all three of those revenue sources.”
History
The beginnings of Penny for Pasco lay in the fact that Pasco schools were facing overcrowding, Gadd said. Numerous schools were reaching 150 to 200 percent capacity. Gadd said Sand Pine Elementary, for instance, had more students in portables than it had in the original concrete structure. The only space children could play were on the basketball courts, as no green space was available. As a result, new schools were built thanks to the funds.
Moving on to the first renewal, Penny for Pasco tackled remodeling older buildings and refurbishing network infrastructure, some of which is ongoing.
Pennies at work
Penny for Pasco was first approved by voters in March 2004, and it ran from 2005-2014. The distribution was between the school district (45 percent), Pasco County (45 percent), and municipalities (10 percent).
In its first 10-year period, Penny for Pasco collected $149.8 million. Projects were completed, and 50-plus percent of the money went to building new schools — a total cost of $84 million. Some remodeling used up to $39 million of revenue, in addition to roofing projects and small facility improvements.
The first renewal went into action from 2015-2024 using the same distribution as before. When working on projections in 2012, about $502 million was estimated to be collected in this time frame. As of March 2022, $214 million has been collected and $5 million worth of interest earned, totaling $219 million.
Revenue has been spent on remodeling 11 elementary schools, and also on Bayonet Point Middle School, Land O’ Lakes High School, Zephyrhills High School, and Marchman Technical College. Additional revenue was used to finish building Wiregrass Elementary School for $13 million, as well as updating network infrastructure at every school.
With two and a half years left on this Penny, Pasco Schools Chief Finance Officer Olga Swinson projects the schools will get an additional $111 million, which will be mostly used to pay off debt service/bonding.
In anticipation of a second renewal, the schools and county project the Penny will bring in $1.9 billion.
Joanna Cheshire, chief of staff for Pasco County administration, shared a presentation of how the county plans to spend its share of the Penny for Pasco funds. If renewed, a fourth category of spending would be added for Parks and Recreation. At least 20 percent of funds would go toward the Environmental Lands Acquisition and Management Program & Parks and Recreation infrastructure, 20 percent will go toward economic development, 20 percent to public safety, and 40 percent to transportation.
Proposed projects for second renewal - schools
• Build schools in Bexley development (elementary), Central Pasco Employment Village (K-8 school), Ballantrae area (K-8 school), Villages of Pasadena Hills (whatever is needed)
• Rebuild schools at Gulf Middle School and West Zephyrhills Elementary
• Renovate cafeteria, kitchen, add second story at Pasco High School; completely renovate Wesley Chapel High School, J.W. Mitchell High School, River Ridge High School, River Ridge Middle School, Fox Hollow Elementary School, Dr. Mary Giella Elementary School, Cypress Elementary School, Calusa Elementary School, San Antonio Elementary School, and Chester W. Taylor Elementary School.
• Improve school safety through strategic fencing, bollards and ballistic film/window tint, single point entries, additional security cameras, communications improvements with first responders, and crisis management applications
• Improve technology by increasing the number of computers in schools, replace and upgrade network infrastructure
• Increase funding for an energy and marine center educational facility
• New alternative energy depot for transportation and bus garage
• Enhance school traffic for pick up/drop off
• Upgrade athletic facilities with new track and turf replacement in several schools, replace P.E. equipment, and new playgrounds
• Replace school furniture.
Proposed projects for second renewal – county
Cheshire projected the county would receive more than $856 million to be put toward the four categories.
For economic development, areas of investment include public infrastructure, Pasco Economic Development Council, workforce re-entry training, operating expenses with wages, redevelopment loans, development and permitting fees, employer training reimbursement.
Some projects Penny for Pasco would fund are Harrod Properties — Asturia, with the Penny funding $7 million of that project; Mettler Toledo, with the Penny funding $7.7 million of that project; and the Moffitt Cancer Center Complex, with the Penny funding $25.7 million.
In the past, funds supporting public safety have benefited the Pasco Sheriff’s Office vehicles and upfitting, ambulance purchase, brush truck purchase, fire rescue boat purchase (currently at bid), stair chair lifting devices, fire station alerting system, and more.
Future Penny funds would go toward firefighter safety through purchase of breathing apparatuses, patient support with ambulance stretchers, mobile electrocardiogram monitors, ventilators, and upgraded technology.
For ELAMP funding, projects include protecting 2,419 acres in ecological corridors, although 4,705 more acres are still in need of protection. An estimated 1,200 to 1,600 acres may be acquired with current Penny revenue, and an estimated 3,000 to 3,700 acres may be acquired with future revenue.
Transportation funds have gone toward the Withlacoochee Trail, Bi-County Trail, Clinton Avenue and Prospect Road intersection, interchange at I-75 and Overpass Road, U.S. 41 and S.R. 52 improvements, among others. Future revenues are planned to go toward a study of multi-modal transportation as well as making improvements in that area, safety/operational improvements, transportation technology infrastructure, and advanced right of way acquisition.
