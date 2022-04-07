Port Richey, FL (34668)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 79F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.