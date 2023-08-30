Constantine Munteanu loaded the last of his sandbags at Linda Pederson Park with the help of a county worker, then agreed to talk.
No, he said, even though he lives in Hernando Beach, he’s not evacuating. He lives at the highest point in his community and is just worried about water getting into his garage; hence, the sandbags. If he needed to, he said, he could evacuate.
“If it’s going to be really, really, really bad, I can get out to some friends that I have across U.S. 19,” he said. “I’m on pretty high ground here. My house is at one of the higher elevations on Hernando Beach.”
If the authorities came out and said he had to go, he’d probably go, Munteanu added, but he preferred to have an option.
A few others at Linda Pederson didn’t live in the area at risk for storm surge, they said. The park was just a convenient place for them to get sandbags, and they said they’d rather be safe than sorry.
Recommendations
At the 2 p.m. Tuesday press conference at the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations Center, Emergency Management Director David DeCarlo kept pressing that people west of U.S. 19 needed to get moving.
There’s plenty of shelter space, he said, and they can open more shelters if they have to.
Officials insisted that they just want everyone to be safe. Even if your house is on stilts, DeCarlo said, play it safe and go.
With the full moon, king tides and the water piling up on the shore from Hurricane Idalia, the storm surge could hit six to nine feet, a catastrophic event, he said. Your stuff can be replaced, he said. Your life is far more valuable.
First hurricane in Florida
David Lloyd and his family just moved from Ohio in the past year. He and his son were loading up the sandbags. It’s their first hurricane in Florida, but he experienced Hurricane Ike in Ohio.
He has a sister in West Palm Beach and grandparents in Hollywood, Fla., so he knows about hurricanes, he said.
“I remember when Ike blew in,” he said. “By the time it hit Ohio there was no moisture left, but the winds were still 80 to 90 miles an hour. I lived without power for 16, 17 days.
“So I took it seriously when they said, ‘Hey, this one’s actually upgrading.’”
Lloyd said he’d rather be overprepared this time, and overprepared next time.
“It only takes a little effort to be ready,” he said.
Karla Goldstein of Weeki Wachee lives on the east side of U.S. 19 so she doesn’t have to evacuate, but knows people who might have to.
She agreed hurricanes are fickle and who knows where they might go?
