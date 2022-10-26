“The Penny is not a new tax. It’s just a continuation of something you’re already doing.”
That is the message Jennifer Seley of Penny for Pasco, a nonprofit political action committee that supports the one-cent addition to the county’s sales tax, brought to listeners at Centennial Park Branch Library in Holiday on Oct. 19. Pasco Community of Neighborhood Associations, whose membership includes homeowners’ groups and associations and which on its website gives the library as its mailing address, arranged the talk.
At issue is a referendum on next month’s ballot that would continue the “Penny for Pasco” for 15 years, beginning in 2025, when the current tax, last approved for 10 years, runs out.
The Penny for Pasco began in 2004, when voters in a referendum approved adding one cent to the local sales tax, with the stipulation that all funds from that surtax be spent in Pasco County. According to the organization’s website, the surtax has raised an estimated $1 billion to support community projects as “small” as renovating libraries (Centennial being among them) to creating schools and purchasing environmentally protected lands for public use.
Seley explained the way Penny for Pasco works: All sales tax is collected by the state of Florida, but the extra cent added in the county is distributed only in Pasco, with 10% going to municipalities, 45% going to the School Board, and the remaining 45% going to the county government, with specified percentages distributed for public safety, economic development, and purchase of environmental land. The surcharge applies only to the first $5,000 of a purchase, so would not burden people buying boats, RVs, expensive appliances or other big-ticket items.
“The most anyone would have to pay (on such a purchase) would be $50,” Seley said.
Seley said one advantage of creating revenue through Penny for Pasco is that visitors to the county contribute an estimated 20% of the funds, providing some relief to local taxpayers.
“You can be assured that if Penny doesn’t pass, you’ll eventually see property taxes going up,” she said. “I don’t know when or how long it will take, but you will see taxes go up.”
Seley concluded by reminding voters who vote by mail that the referendum is the last item on their ballots — “You need to turn it over and read until the end.”
For more information, visit PennyforPasco.com.
