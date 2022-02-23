TARPON SPRINGS — If you’ve ever decided to visit Tarpon Springs for its Greek culture, fabulous Greek restaurants and fun and kitschy shops, you’ve probably noticed something.
Finding a parking space can be poli trelo.
That is to say in Greek, very crazy.
Sure, you can pay to park at the Sponge Docks.
Maybe, if it’s your lucky day, you can find street parking downtown.
But Vice Mayor Jacob Karr believes the city can do more to provide parking, especially for the downtown area.
Karr believes Tarpon Springs needs a parking garage.
“In the middle of the day it’s hard to find parking,” Karr said. “We’re looking for a robust downtown, and how do you run a business when your customers can’t find a place to park?”
But so far, the idea has fallen flat.
“I was pleased to see Commissioner Karr brought up this issue, to be reminded of this and look to the future,” said Mayor Chris Alahouzos. “The parking situation is never going to be solved. We are always looking for more parking. Always. But we’ve made progress downtown. And we can’t ignore the Sponge Docks.”
Alahouzos said a parking garage “is something for the future,” but pointed to the addition of 30 spaces on Lemon Street, bringing the total to 68 and alleviating some parking woes.
One proposal to solve the downtown parking squeeze is to change the parallel parking to angle parking. But for Alahouzos, who will step down as mayor in April when his term-limited time is up, the idea is a non-starter.
“I don’t think by going to angle parking is going to increase the number of parking spaces,” Alahouzos said. “It would be easier for people who can’t parallel park, but it’s also a safety hazard with people backing out into traffic. But it’s not giving you anything and if you do it, you’ll only have parking on one side of the street.
“No matter how much parking you have you’re always going to need more.”
All the more reason for a downtown parking garage, said Karr.
“We’ve been talking about parking since before I was on the commission,” he said. “People say, ‘wait for the comprehensive plan,’ but we already have a CRA (Community Redevelopment Agency).”
The CRA voted in 2021 to provide up to 27 parking spaces, and Karr believes the CRA, or a public-private partnership, could fund a parking structure.
“The businesses are asking for it,” Karr said. “It’s clear we need a parking garage. There’s no need to wait. We don’t have to use all public funds. We’ve got private partnerships that we work with.”
Critics of the idea have said a parking garage is not needed because Tarpon Springs does not yet have a thriving night life. But that’s not the point, Karr said. The idea is to have adequate parking at all times of the day to allow businesses to lure customers to eat luscious octopus or buy that Greek boat captain’s hat that they know they don’t need or won’t wear again.
Karr said he will bring the idea to the new commission when it is seated in April, and he insists that as the city grows and develops parking will continue to be an issue.
“You’ve got to plan for the future,” Karr said. “It’s best to be proactive, not reactive.”
