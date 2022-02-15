DADE CITY — An effort to turn 131 acres of land in a rural area of Pasco County into an RV park has neighbors up in arms.
At a transmittal hearing for the comprehensive plan amendment that would rezone the property east of Lake Iola Road and south of Blanton Road, near the I-75 interchange, furious residents warned county commissioners of possible lawsuits and demanded that they represent the people in their decisions.
Several people spoke out that the change from agricultural/rural to planned development would destroy the tranquility of the area and their enjoyment of the land and life itself because of increased traffic, the threat of flooding, noise, destruction of wild animal habitat and the influx of non-residents in the community.
The original plan was for 675 RV spaces, said Barbara Wilhite, representing the developer, but that was cut to 550 spaces.
John Russell, a resident of more than 20 years in the area, said the project is not a benefit to either the residents or the wildlife, noting that he once saw a Florida panther nearby.
Lisa Moretti said growth doesn’t pay for itself, and said not developing the land would save money.
In any case, why have a comprehensive plan, she asked, if it was going to be changed?
“It is a request you can say no to if you have the integrity,” she told commissioners.
Jimmy Lyons said he moved to Pasco County from Tampa.
“This place feels like it’s being turned into New Port Richey or Brandon,” he said, adding that the developers are like “Civil War carpetbaggers” who are “bringing people from everywhere.”
Lyons said he even heard that the developers specialize in Section 8 housing, and that while he wasn’t against such housing elsewhere, he didn’t want it in his part of the county.
“The nucleus of a community is people who are from here,” he said. “We’re going to become a rolling hill of nothing but development.”
The frustration grew, especially during the rebuttals from Wilhite and Frances Chandler Marino for the developer, and Commission Chairwoman Kathryn Starkey had to repeatedly ask that some in the audience stop calling out, then asked that deputies remove people.
Marino said her job was to stop low-density residential development, and she felt she had done that.
The RV park would have rules, and no one could stay for more than six months, she said.
Wilhite said that despite claims to the contrary, the place would pay $350,000 a year in taxes to the county.
Commissioners Ron Oakley said it would be very unique and beautiful for the northeast area.
The motion to transmit passed 5-0.
Debate on moratorium
Commissioners had a long discussion of growth and development amid discussion of an ordinance to expand the multifamily moratorium area that Commissioner Mike Moore spearheaded.
Hope Kennedy of the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce said the moratorium was a bad idea during a time of housing shortages, especially when working people were being priced out of the market.
“Look for other creative ways to find a solution,” she said.
While Commissioner Jack Mariano said he was comfortable with what they have, Starkey said she was torn.
“I agree with the Chamber that we need more workforce and affordable housing,” she said. “People tell me they can’t find a place to live.”
It’s a problem when they draw companies to relocate to the area, then the workers can’t find housing they can afford, she said, but she would support the moratorium for a few more months.
“I agree that we want to protect jobs, but I believe that we can have houses and jobs,” she said. “It can be done if we put our mind to it.”
The measure passed 5-0.
Also passing 5-0 was a zoning amendment for a complex of single-family homes at Happy Hill Road and Sarah Lynn Drive.
Lisa Weaver said the development was not consistent with the area, and that it was time to start saying no to development, also noting that people often drove fast on Happy Hill Road.
“We live a rural lifestyle and are not looking for close neighbors,” she said. “It will have a negative impact on the life I want to keep.”
Clarke Hobby, for the developer, said there is an apartment complex with higher density next to the land in question, and Oakley moved for approval.
In other action
• Commissioners congratulated Raymond Wright on his 28 years of dedicated service to the county and his retirement. The proclamation recounted an incident in which a child got an arm caught in a pool skimmer, and Wright’s actions and careful use of a jackhammer enabled the child’s hand and arm to be released without injury.
• The kumquat pie was declared the official pie of Pasco County after the Tourist Development Council declared it the official pie of Florida’s Sports Coast.
