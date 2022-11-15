BROOKSVILLE -- The following Hernando County offices/services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of Thanksgiving:
- All Hernando County Government offices
- Animal Services
- Library Services
Hernando County Transit will not be providing service on Thursday, Nov. 24, in observance of Thanksgiving – services will be provided as normal on Friday, Nov. 25.
Hernando County Animal Services will resume normal operations on Saturday, Nov. 26.
All branches of the public library system will resume normal operating hours after the Thanksgiving holiday. The East Hernando Branch and Spring Hill Branch will reopen Saturday, Nov. 26, and the Main Branch and West Hernando Branch will reopen Monday, Nov. 28.
All Hernando County Solid Waste facilities will be closed and there will be no trash or recycling pickup on Thursday, Nov. 24.
Trash and recycling will be picked up on the next regularly scheduled service date as follows:
- Thanksgiving trash will be picked up on Monday, Nov. 28,
- Thanksgiving recycling and yard waste will be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 1.
What to expect on pickup days following a holiday:
Due to the increased volume of trash and recycling following a holiday, Republic Services will be working extra hard to ensure that all customers are picked up. Follow the guidelines below and expect the following conditions to occur:
- Trash pickup is still limited to only blue cart contents with the lid closed and properly placed with no obstructions. Trash placed outside the blue cart and overfull carts will not be collected. See drop off options below for excess trash disposal or sign up for curbside recycling to divert recycling material away from your trash container.
- Your trash or recycling may be picked up earlier or later than the usual time (set at the curb before 6 a.m.).
- Extra trucks may be working in your neighborhood and may be of a different type than usual. Make sure the cart is properly placed with the arrows facing the street, five feet from any objects and with no overhead obstructions. Following these guidelines allows for any type of truck to collect your material.
- Trucks may run late into the evening beyond normal work hours.
- Holiday trash and recycling pickup may be delayed; in this event, this will also delay normal trash and recycling pickups for the remainder of the week. Any missed pickups will be completed the next business day. Please wait to report a missed pickup until 10 a.m. the next morning.
All Hernando County Solid Waste facilities will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. However, these facilities will be open during normal business hours the remainder of the week for residents wishing to dispose of excess trash, recycling or yard waste.
Contact Republic Services at (352) 540-6457 or visit www.HernandoCounty.us/SolidWaste for more information.
