Off-duty trooper saves choking infant’s life

Quick action by a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol saved the life of a choking infant in Brooksville, the FHP said in a press release.
Just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, Trooper Billy Ortiz was ending his shift and arriving at his Brooksville residence when he was flagged down by a motorist traveling at high speed and blowing the horn of his pickup truck.
The driver, a 25-year-old Brooksville man, stopped when he saw Ortiz, exited his vehicle and began yelling that an 8-month-old infant was choking.
Ortiz attempted to assist the infant, along with a passerby who identified herself as a retired nurse, but were unable to clear the obstruction in the infant’s throat.
Acting immediately, Ortiz and the nurse took the infant in the trooper’s patrol car to Oak Hill Regional Hospital, where medical staff was able to clear the obstruction, which was found to be a plastic wrapper.
The trooper’s rapid and decisive actions were credited with saving the infant’s life.
