A woman who began choking at an area restaurant is expected to make a full recovery after an off-duty deputy took action as he and his family were leaving.
According to a press release from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy C. Morito was leaving the Texas Roadhouse with his family after eating dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 7:23 p.m. when he noticed a woman in distress.
Morito asked the woman if she needed assistance, and she nodded, so he performed the Heimlich manuever several times and was able to dislodge the food in the woman’s airway.
Morito remained until Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services arrived to further evaluate the woman’s condition. She is expected to make full recovery.
“It is a good feeling to know we have someone like Deputy Morito ever ready to help our community in a time of need. We applaud the dedication, compassion and quick thinking that Deputy Morito displayed, even while off duty having dinner at a local restaurant,” said Maj. K. Hayden, Law Enforcement Bureau Commander.
