Sofia Rzymski does not want her late friend Ali Spears to be forgotten.
Ali was 13 in 2019 when she passed away after a battle with leukemia.
But Ali left such an impression on Sofia that Sofia thought it would be a good idea to honor what would have been Ali’s 16th birthday with a bike-a-thon fundraiser to be held at 8 a.m. Feb. 12 beginning at Craig Park in Tarpon Springs. The bike-a-thon will run 16 miles from Craig Park along the Pinellas Trail to Pier 60 in Clearwater Beach.
The event is called “Sofia's 2022 Sweet Sixteen Bikeathon for Her Friend Ali.”
“Ali was such a brave girl,” said Sofia of Odessa. “She was always so much fun. You would never be bored around her. She was sassy at times, which we loved. She really loved Pink a lot and was passionate about being a Girl Scout and also loved the (Indianapolis) Colts.
“I really wanted to raise money for pediatric kids. It’s something I’m really passionate about. I saw what Ali went through and I want to help kids and their families as much as possible.”
Sofia is organizing the event not only to raise money but to remember Ali and her fighting spirit.
“She was so gracious about it,” Sofia said. “She never let anything like the hospital stop her because she was so passionate about so many things. One time when she was home from the hospital we went outside and did archery. She was not afraid of anything.”
Sofia said everyone is welcome to join the event, even if they can only partially bike the course. She is also looking for sponsors, and she said Café Racer in Dunedin has been the first to sponsor the event.
Sponsorship levels are $250 to $499 for bronze level, $500 to $999 for silver and $1,000 to $1,200 for gold.
“I’m so happy to say we have so many supporters,” she said. “I have a crazy goal of trying to raise $32,000. I’ve already raised $4,700.”
While the event is mean to honor her friend, Ali, Sofia said organizing the event has been a learning experience.
“When Ali passed, I knew it would be a challenge, but I decided that I wanted to do something like sponsoring an event that Ali would have loved,” Sofia said. “I wanted to put together this event in honor of her and for her while raising awareness of and raise money for kids like her.
“I’ve learned a lot from it. Leadership, marketing. I feel like the event had helped me learn how to reach out to people. But I miss her.”
A $32 donation is asked to participate in the event. For more information, go to Sofia’s website at www.rideforali.com.
