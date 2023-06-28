“This is the most positive place I’ve ever been in my life,” Kirk Mattingly told the Suncoast News. “The commitment to veterans and people who are challenged is beyond belief.”
Mattingly is a U.S. Army veteran and volunteer at Quantum Leap Farm in Odessa, where people who suffer from all sorts of physical, mental and emotional disabilities find therapeutic relief by riding, and in some cases caring for, horses.
The farm’s purpose, as expressed on its website, is “to support the well-being of individuals with physical, emotional and intellectual differences, and empower them to focus on their abilities.”
Emily Westfall, the farm’s development director, said that horses can read facial cues and “are so empathetic it’s crazy. They know everything that’s going on with you.”
In addition, she noted, a horse’s gait is the same as a human’s—it walks by alternating legs. That means that when you ride a horse, your hips move the same way they would if you were walking, thus providing that muscular experience to people who otherwise cannot walk correctly. Riding also helps people with physical disabilities strengthen their core, improve fine motor skills and even improve their speech.
Quantum Leap Farms offers therapeutic riding, therapeutic “ground work” (i.e., helping care for horses), and occupational therapy for children and adults with all sorts of disabilities, along with special retreats and programs for veterans. All of the veterans services are offered free of charge, and the farm is almost exclusively staffed by volunteers.
Among those are Mike Sexton and Karen Claflin. Like Mattingly, Claflin is a veteran — in her case of Operation Desert Storm — who came to the farm for a retreat and found “this place changed my life.” When she first came, she said, she weighed 200 pounds and took a pharmacy’s worth of medications. She instantly volunteered and now, physically fit, serves as a mentor four days a week.
“It’s fabulous. You find a purpose here,” she said, noting the experience helps vets and others with conditions including post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury, as well as helping to manage chronic pain.
“It’s a good way to help people,” said Sexton. “And there’s instant gratification. I haven’t seen one person leave here and say this is not for them.”
Quantum Leap also offers recreational riding to family members of those in its programs. It currently has a waiting list for its programs, but for more information, to volunteer or to apply visit www.quantumleapfarm.org.
