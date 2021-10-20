Ghost Fest
Things get underway Oct. 22 with Ghost Fest at the Hernando Heritage Museum, 601 Museum Court, Brooksville. The event runs Oct. 22-23 and again the following weekend, Oct. 29-30. The hours are 7 to 11 p.m., but on the final day it’s an all-day event. Spread out on the museum grounds will be fun, vendors, games food and drinks, along with arts and crafts and other things to see and do. Proceeds support the museum.
The main attraction is the famously haunted May Stringer House, which was built in 1855 and now serves as a museum. For $8 admission, people can walk through the Victorian home and enjoy scares set up on all four stories of the house of seven gables.
Even without frightening Halloween decor and actors to jump out, the creepy old house is known to give visitors the willies. It’s been extensively investigated over the years by paranormal researchers and has been featured in many television programs. It is recognized as one of the most haunted houses in Florida.
As the story goes, the house is haunted by the spirits of those buried on the grounds, including John May, who built the house, his surviving wife, Marena, and her children with Confederate war hero Frank Saxon, Jessie Mae, who died in birth, and their infant son.
Many who have volunteered at the museum have reported strange happenings, including objects that are found to have moved, loud noises and even the appearance of apparitions.
One doesn’t have to wait for Halloween to investigate. The museum offers guided ghost tours for those 16 and older on Fridays and Saturdays for groups up to 10. Details are online at www.hernandohistoricalmuseumassoc.com.
Trunk of Treat events
Oct. 23: This Halloween happening is from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Northcliffe Church at 10515 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill. Children can bounce from car to car to collect goodies.
Oct. 28: Safely drive through and collect treats from 6 to 7 p.m. at LifeSouth Community Blood Center, 12395 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
Oct. 30: The Spring Hill Church of Christ will host its event outdoors from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The church is at 4244 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill.
HarvestMoon's Haunted Nights
If you’re up for a scare, visit HarvestMoon's Haunted Nights on select Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights in October at HarvestMoon Fun Farm, 15990 Stur St., Masaryktown.
The Haunted Nights are open Oct. 22-24, and 29-30; from 7 to 10 p.m., with the last guest admitted at 9 p.m. All other activities at HarvestMoon Fun Farm close at 5 p.m. Attendees should bring a flashlight and dress appropriately for the weather. Admission starts at $22.95 for ages 3 and older. Admission includes entrance to two haunted trails, a haunted barn, and the flashlight maze. This is a nonalcoholic event.
For information and to purchase tickets, visit www.harvestmoonfl.com/flashlight-maze.
Downtown Brooksville Trick or Treating
Kids can visit businesses to collect lots of goodies downtown on Oct. 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. It’s billed as the family friendly Halloween event. It includes games, crafts, photo spots, a costume contest and more.
The Pumpkin Patch
This event is fun for all and runs Oct. 31 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 475 North Ave. W., Brooksville. In addition to lots of pumpkins, there will be food, drinks, vendors and crafters on hand.
The Sunshine Grove Trail of Horror
The Sunshine Grove Trail of Horror runs through October on Fridays and Saturdays, 6 to 10 p.m.; as well as Sunday, Oct. 31, 6 to 10 p.m., at Marine Corps League Detachment 708, 8405 Sunshine Grove Road, Brooksville.
Cost is $10 per person. Kids 5 and younger are free. Ticket sales end each evening at 9:30 p.m.
This year the event features family fun activities such as Chain Saw Massacre, Satan’s Den, Pet Cemetery, Jason’s Playground, Pig Head Hollow Scream, The Butcher, The Walking Dead, Clown Forest, Skull Island, Pirate Bay, Saloon, Jail House, General Store, Boot Hill and the OK Corral.
For more information, call 352-556-3045.
Monster Fest
This one is at Lead Foot City, 17109 Old Ayers Road, Brooksville. The city geared toward motor-heads will hold the event Oct. 31 from 5 to 11 p.m. There’s an AC/DC and Def Leppard tribute concert, and a Trunk or Treat for kids, haunted hayrides and a haunted walk. For ticket information, go to www.leadfootcity.com.
