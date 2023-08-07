SPRING HILL — Julie Kranz would like the county to do something about Lawrence Street in The Oaks.
As reported in Hernando Today last year, residents were complaining about speeding and accidents on the street that runs from Mariner Boulevard to Barclay Avenue.
They have been complaining for nearly 20 years.
Kranz said the street is a dangerous place to live, and it’s been getting worse.
She was speaking during the public comment portion of the July 11 County Commission meeting.
“We bought our home three and a half years ago, approximately when COVID hit,” she said. “And really had no idea what a dangerous area it was.”
She said they didn’t see a lot of traffic when they first moved there, but found out when she was working at home and saw what was happening on the road.
Studies have shown that “traffic measures” need to be instituted.
The Oaks homeowners association has a committee dedicated to Lawrence Street, she said.
There are signs asking drivers to slow down, but they’re not doing a lot of good, Kranz said, and are on top of a hill.
Last year, a few residents got together and made a presentation to the County Commission. The result was a study that found the solution to be traffic calming measures but the question then became this: Who would pay? The county or the taxpayers through a Municipal Services Benefit Unit?
Kranz said at the July 11 County Commission meeting that the residents of the street should not have to pay.
“The people that live on Lawrence Street don’t speed,” she said. “We don’t rip up each other’s property.”
She had to deal with a $1,700 bill for property damage in the past year, and can’t afford that.
“We can’t even use our neighborhood sidewalks anymore because my husband and our dog literally got run off the road twice by people not following the speed limit,” she said.
Kranz said county vehicles speed through The Oaks and that one county employee flipped her off when she asked him to slow down.
County Commissioner Steve Champion raised concerns at the time that if the county provided free speed bumps and other traffic calming for this one road, it would set a precedent and other residents would want free traffic measures on their roads, too.
Acting Deputy County Administrator Scott Herring said in the staff response that the commission approved last year an MSBU to pay for the improvements and calming measures on the road, but the Oaks’ homeowners association in July 2022 contacted the board and said the association didn’t want to move forward with mail-in ballots until they could have it changed so the homeowners association wouldn’t have to pay.
“Since July of last summer I have not heard anything from Lawrence Street on this,” Herring said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.