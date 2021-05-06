BROOKSVILLE — Placing your loved one in the care of others may be one of the most important decisions someone can make, and looking for a facility that offers premium service can be difficult.
Hernando County’s newest senior living facility, Oak Hill Senior Living, at 7371 Cortez Oaks Boulevard, provides peace of mind for its residents and their families. The facility celebrated its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony with the public on April 29. It is now accepting new residents to enjoy the many amenities and services.
“We want a very similar to all-inclusive living for our assisted living residents,” said Alex Ott, assistant administrator for TLC Management. “I truly believe that we are the premier community in our county. We have the newest building, top-quality staff, and we really just provide the best quality care.”
Oak Hill Senior Living provides 24/7 staffing for its residents, including holidays. Residents can enjoy three meals a day and a full schedule of daily activities. They can also visit an in-center health spa, movie theater, wellness gym, activity center, resident art gallery, library, and bistro that serves beer and wine. For residents who enjoy being outside, the courtyard features a putting green, bocce ball, horseshoes, and fire pit.
Rehabilitation residents will be taken care of by licensed nurses around the clock in an environment that is physically, mentally, spiritually and emotionally stimulating, according to a press release. The therapy center features virtual reality workout programs so residents can focus on balance and range of motion through a variety of games.
The 109,068-square-foot living facility includes 109 private suites for rehabilitation residents and 61 resort-style private suites. A separate wing of 20 apartments are dedicated to residents with Alzheimer’s or other forms of age-associated memory impairment.
“We are all private pay on our assisted living, it’s a premium price,” Ott said. “So it’s definitely a more luxury senior living community for our assisted living members. Our skilled side, at the moment, we are only private pay before we can get our Medicare certification. We will be taking insurance at some point over on the rehab side.”
Oak Hill Senior Living is currently hiring positions in multiple departments. Needed are nurses, certified nursing assistants, medical technicians, housekeeping, dietary staff and more. The facility will help boost employment within Hernando County by creating more than 180 new jobs.
For more information, visit www.seniorlivingatoakhill.com or call 352-657-1882.
