Oak Hill Hospital to host blood drive with LifeSouth

BROOKSVILLE — Oak Hill Hospital will join LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, the sole supplier of blood products in Hernando County, to host an emergency need blood drive on Friday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. aboard the LifeSouth bloodmobile on Oak Hill Hospital’s campus, 11375 Cortez Blvd. Brooksville.
“We are seeing a huge decrease in all blood donations, but in Hernando County, we are in critical status for Type O donations,” said Brian Phelan, donor recruiter with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers. “Type O is a universal blood type and is typically used for acute or trauma scenarios. It is always carried on ambulances and is frequently used for cancer and pediatric patients, too.”
To donate, donors must be in good health, 17 years old or older (or 16 years old with parental permission), weigh at least 110 pounds and show a valid photo I.D. Register online at https://bit.ly/3JrP08I
For more information about LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, visit lifesouth.org.
Photo courtesy LIFESOUTH COMMUNITY BLOOD CENTERS
