BROOKSVILLE — Oak Hill Hospital and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers will host a blood drive on the hospital campus in the bloodmobile from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.
Additional blood drives will be held on March 18, May 13, July 15, Sept. 16 and Nov. 18.
“Due to a national shortage of blood products, there is an emergency need for blood donors of all types just to supply local hospitals,” said Brian Phelan, LifeSouth’s donor recruiter. “We encourage the community to register online for the available dates now so they receive a reminder the week before the event. This helps keep donations up, and since one donation can save up to three lives, someone that donates at each Oak Hill Hospital drive could save up to 18 lives in 2022.”
Donors must be in good health, 17 years old or older (or 16 years old with parental permission), weigh at least 110 pounds and show a valid photo I.D. Register online at https://bit.ly/3myt8ja.
To learn more about LifeSouth Community Blood Centers and blood donation, visit lifesouth.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.