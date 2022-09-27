HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will temporarily suspend its visitor policy beginning Tuesday, Sept., 27 at 9 p.m. due to Tropical Storm/Hurricane Ian. No visitors will be allowed to enter the hospital until the hurricane warning has been lifted.
Exceptions will be made for limited visitors of emergency, labor and delivery, and NICU patients.
All outpatient procedures scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28, through Friday, Sept. 30, are postponed until after Tropical Storm/Hurricane Ian passes and the area is deemed safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.