SPRING HILL — Teenagers interested in helping at Oak Hill Hospital can again volunteer to help in specific areas, the hospital said on Dec. 20.
Its Volunteer Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has relaunched its teen volunteer program.
Teenagers 16 and older can volunteer to help in specific areas of the hospital and complete projects such as volunteering at events, building patient information packets and more.
“Students are exposed to different health care careers and opportunities, in addition to earning the volunteer hours needed for certain scholarships,” according to a hospital press release. “The Volunteer Association itself raises funds for scholarships through its gift shop and provides them to high school seniors planning to enter the medical field.”
Lois Yencha, a former high school vice principal from Pennsylvania, is the leader of the program.
“The most important part of the teen volunteer program is that they bring joy to all those they come in contact with,” Yencha said. “We wear bright yellow shirts to spread that cheer, and these teens really help alleviate those tasks that would otherwise be done by a caregiver, which gives them more time for their patients.”
Students interested in volunteering should call the volunteer office at 352-597-3038. Applications are also available at the North Tower Information Desk.
