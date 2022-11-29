HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital received 50 gift bags for pediatric emergency patients that include a handmade car, coloring book and crayons, all donated compliments of community member Anthony Caponigro.
Caponigro, 82, has been donating these gifts for the past five years out of the goodness of his heart and the desire to give back to others.
"I've really been fortunate in my life,” Caponigro said. “I was a correctional officer for 25 years and I've seen the worst and the very best in people. I want to live my best and give back to others, especially to kids. To be in a hospital for a holiday has got to be terrible. I remember when I was 4 and I had my tonsils out and it was terrible! I want to brighten their day with these gifts.”
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital’s dedicated pediatric emergency room cares for more than 800 pediatric patients each month.
“We know that this handmade gift will make these kids smile on one of their worst days,” said Ken Wicker, CEO. “We also know the fact that someone in the community thought about these kids will bring a smile to their families, too. We wanted to extend our sincerest thank you to Mr. Caponigro for his generosity and kindness.”
