HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will offer a free community health seminar titled “His and Her Urology Seminar” on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the GME Conference Center, 11307 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, (one-story building) on the hospital's campus.
One in two people will experience a urological condition during their lifetime, which include urinary incontinence, UTIs, enlarged prostate and erectile dysfunction, among others. Dr. Nabeel Hamoui, a board-certified urologist, will discuss prevention and the signs, symptoms, and non-surgical and surgical treatments available.
The presentation will be followed by a questions-and-answers session. Participants are encouraged to prepare their questions ahead of time.
Limited seating is available and light refreshments will be provided.
RSVP by calling 352-597-6333 or visiting HCAFloridaHealthcare.com and clicking Classes and Events.
