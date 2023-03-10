HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will offer a free community health seminar titled, “Bone Healing: What Could Possibly Go Wrong!” on Wednesday, March 22 from 3 to 4 p.m. in the GME Conference Center, 11307 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, (one-story building) on the hospital's campus.
A lot can happen in six to eight weeks, which is the average time it takes for bones to heal, according to Joseph Borrelli, Jr., M.D. Join Borrelli as he discusses the process of bone healing, what complications to look for, when to seek help and what treatment options are available.
The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Participants are encouraged to prepare their questions ahead of time.
Limited seating is available and light refreshments will be provided.
RSVP by calling 352-597-6333 or visiting HCAFloridaHealthcare.com and clicking Classes and events.
