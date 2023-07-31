Some patient information might have been compromised in a recent data breach, HCA is reporting in a press release sent out on July 10.
Among the affected hospitals in Florida were Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville and Bayonet Point Hospital in Hudson.
HCA has created a website at https://tinyurl.com/5n7dmmrn with information, including a list of affected hospitals and clinics in Florida and across the nation.
The information with respect to some of its patients was made available by an unknown and unauthorized party on an online forum, the company said.
The list includes:
• Patient name, city, state, and zip code;
• Patient email, telephone number, date of birth, gender; and
• Patient service date, location and next appointment date.
The company said the list does not include:
• Clinical information, such as treatment, diagnosis, or condition;
• Payment information, such as credit card or account numbers;
• Sensitive information, such as passwords, driver’s license or social security numbers.
“This appears to be a theft from an external storage location exclusively used to automate the formatting of email messages,” the company said. “There has been no disruption to the care and services HCA Healthcare provides to patients and communities.”
In addition, “The company disabled user access to the storage location as an immediate containment measure and plans to contact any impacted patients to provide additional information and support, in accordance with its legal and regulatory obligations, and will offer credit monitoring and identity protection services, where appropriate.”
