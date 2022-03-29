Oak Hill Hospital announces $5,000 contribution to YMCA

Amber Slusser, Executive Director of the YMCA of the Suncoast’s Hernando County Branch, with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital’s Senior Leadership Team. Left to right: Mickey Smith, CEO; Austin Brown, Vice President of Operations; Holly Weber-Johnson, CNO; Camille Henry, Assistant Chief Financial Officer; Lacey Rains, Vice President of Quality; Chris Green, CFO; Jeremy Gallman, COO; Shonya Hines, Assistant Administrator.