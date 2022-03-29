Oak Hill Hospital announces $5,000 contribution to YMCA

BROOKSVILLE -- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital has made a $5,000 contribution to the YMCA of the Suncoast -- Hernando County, the company announced in a press release. The contribution will benefit the water safety program, which teaches children in Hernando County lifesaving water skills.
“The Y steps up as an aquatic safety partner by providing water safety lessons for every kindergarten student in Hernando County, as well as some preschools and school age children up to the age of 12,” said Amber Slusser, executive director of the YMCA of the Suncoast -- Hernando County. “With the support of HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, we be able to impact, and hopefully save, more lives.”
According to the Florida Department of Children and Families, 97 children succumbed to drowning in 2021, five of which occurred in Hernando County.
“We are humbled to be able to honor those children and their families who were gone too soon due to drowning,” said David P. Slovut, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital. “It is never easy for our caregivers to manage through the loss of a patient, especially the loss of a child, and this contribution to the Hernando County YMCA’s water safety program will help us in remembering those families and hopefully provide future children additional water safety skills.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.