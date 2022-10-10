When Dr. Freddie Hogan sees reports of a storm brewing out in the ocean, he waits for the call. He knows that as the storm models shift, it may be his time to put on his pilot’s helmet again and head out to help those in need.
For Hogan, an emergency medicine resident at HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, the call from the National Guard came on Monday, Sept. 26, as Hurricane Ian made its way toward the west coast of Florida. He is a Blackhawk helicopter pilot.
In his work at the hospital, he cares for others during some of the worst moments of their lives and helps them heal. Thoughts of his day-to-day residency and his service with the Guard during the devastation of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Michael helped him prepare as he was picked up and stationed securely in Miami-Dade County to wait out the storm.
“Once the storm passed Miami-Dade, we were ready to follow behind it to serve, first as search-and-rescue, then as suppliers, and then escorts for those who need to assess the damage,” he said.
In Hogan’s experience during storm recovery, aviation is only activated until the roadway is cleared. However, Hurricane Ian completely destroyed the causeway leading to Sanibel Island and Pine Island, among others, and the only way to get there and back currently is by helicopter. Even the barges have difficulties because, although they get can get to the coast, transporting the supplies inland is difficult. There is still no electricity or water to much of the islands, and the remaining residents are running out of fuel for their generators.
“The first couple of days were focused on search and rescue — picking people up on the beach of Sanibel who tried to weather and survived the storm,” Hogan said. “We evacuated cats, dogs. Then the mission shifted to more of dropping supplies off, landing on a small part of the island in a Blackhawk.”
Hogan and his crew are flying for 12 hours a day, and can extend up to 16 for a couple of days for life-saving measures. He is so impressed with the first responders such as the Miami-Dade Fire Department. His team transported anywhere from six to 14 firefighters at a time who go door to door searching for survivors, prepared with axes and other equipment to help break down barriers and recover those in need.
"They're very motivated and eager, they know what they're doing,” he said. “They have all the equipment they need to extract people and get into a home or get someone out who is buried. They're in really good spirits. It's been very cool to work with different people like that.”
On Sanibel Island, the residents his team met are distraught, and shell-shocked.
“The island, once decorated with beautiful canopies of cypress and oak trees, does not exist anymore. They've been snapped, uprooted,” Hogan said.
Fort Myers Beach is completely changed. “I don't think there isn't a single structure that isn't damaged or destroyed beyond repair,” he said. “The pictures you see on the news of Fort Myers Beach, that's how it is the entire way.”
In Pine Island, the residents have banded together and appear very resilient, sustaining the island together. “Everyone I've come in contact with is in really good spirits there,” he said. “We've dropped an enormous amount of supplies in that area.”
"I chose to join the National Guard in 2005 while completing my undergrad,” Hogan said. “Hurricane Charley tore through the state in 2004. I was in ROTC at the time, and watching those responders, I just thought it was a really noble job to do — to serve others in this way.
“It's never convenient to be activated and how this impacts residency is in the back of my mind. The people in the program, it probably causes a burden for them, but for me, this is my hometown. My parents and sister live in Cape Coral. They haven't had power or water. During the storm, I was thinking, ‘Am I going to have to go in and rescue them, my family, my friends?’ The people we’re serving now, that could have been any one of my family or friends in Cape Coral, or if the storm had turned toward Brooksville, it could have been any of us at the hospital. It means a lot to me to be able to help my neighbor.”
Photos courtesy DR. FREDDIE HOGAN
HT-HOGAN1-1012 --
HT-HOGAN2-1012 –
HT-HOGAN3-1012 --
HT-HOGAN4-1012 --
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.