NEW PORT RICHEY — May 6 to 12 was National Nurses Week, and while Pasco-Hernando State College graduated a group of newly minted professionals into the field May 3, the 17th annual Nurses Gala treated those with years in the trenches to a night of dinner and dancing May 5 at the Kontos Event Center at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in New Port Richey.
For the seventh year, Tina Farrell chaired “Under the Sea,” a gala presented by Morton Plant North Bay Hospital that benefited the Good Samaritan Clinic, a New Port Richey-based health clinic for the underserved and uninsured.
Terri Haffner, a nurse and chair of Good Samaritan’s board, addressed the crowd and presented awards for Nurses of the Year.
Haffner spoke about the hard work and dedication of nurses.
Read to the crowd were the words of Dr. Rao Musunuru, the Pasco County cardiologist and philanthropist, from a guest column he wrote for the St. Petersburg Times in 2009, which was reprinted in the event program:
“The chance is that the first person that touched you and the first person you saw when you opened your eyes is a nurse who assisted your mother during delivery.
“Also, the chance is the last person that will touch you and the last person that you will see before you close your eyes will be a nurse who will have helped you take your last breaths. And every time in between, whenever you become ill, injured or sick, it will be a nurse offering assistance.
“… You can see the compassion in their eyes. You can feel the warmth in their touch. You can take comfort in their kind words. Their presence and understanding can ease your anxiety and upset. Their sweetness and smiles can ease your hurt and pain. They truly listen and they really understand. They connect, they consult and they console.
“It is a difficult job and it is not pretty, by any means. … The least we can do is appreciate them wholeheartedly.”
While all of the nurses — and all those who could not attend — were celebrated at the gala, special honors went to those selected as Nurses of the Year by their organizations. They were: Raquel Revuelta Soler, AdventHealth Connerton; Phillip Dipuccio and Michelle Klinger, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital; Christin Cantu, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital; Vanessa Martinez, Morton Plant North Bay Hospital; and Kristen Auld and Pamela Friedlander, People’s Choice. In addition, the Farrell Family gave a special Farrell Family Compassionate Award to four nurses at Trinity Hospital who cared for a family member: Dana Adams, Scott Dittmar, Scott Reeser and Deanna Reyes.
“Under the Sea” raised $43,000 for Good Samaritan Clinic.
