NEW PORT RICHEY — Life has thrown a lot of hardships at New Port Richey resident Liz Sutherland but through keeping her faith and hope, she has grown to inspire and make changes to help others.
As a former foster teen who was separated from her siblings, Sutherland pursued an education that allowed her to pave a path forward that made changes in foster care laws. Last year, she formed a partnership with Sean Ives, Jeff Wisdom, and Kristi Wisdom to create the I CAN Foundation after they read her book “No Ordinary Liz,” which details her time in foster care. The foundation serves as a nonprofit aimed at empowering under-recognized youths in the foster care system to build their confidence and help them follow their dreams.
On April 1, six young adults between the ages of 18-24 who have aged out of the foster care system will be leaving from St. Petersburg for a trip of a lifetime thanks to the I CAN Foundation. These “students” as they will be referred to on board, will voyage on a 90-day sailing adventure around the Caribbean.
During these three months, the students will have opportunities to learn about the cultures they encounter and pick up new skills, such as sailing, sea survival, oceanography, meteorology, filmmaking, and more. By the end of the voyage, these students will have earned a scuba certificate and captain’s license.
“I really hope they know they deserve this,” Sutherland said. “Growing up, they’ve had a hard life. They didn’t have to think about who they are because they’ve been trying to figure out how to survive. When they go on this expedition, they’re going to be able to break free of all that and experience as much as they can.
“Had this been available for me, it would have transformed my life,” she continued. “It would have exposed me to a lot of different areas that maybe I didn’t know I was good enough for or deserved. When you’re 18 and you’re at that pivotal age of trying to figure things out, for me, I didn’t get a chance to figure things out. I had to grow up fast. I didn’t have family, a mom or dad, aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters, because I was separated from my siblings. It would have lifted my spirits and helped me find who I was.”
Sutherland added that she is excited for them to get a stamp in their passport. She got to do a mini-version of this trip by sailing to Antigua for 11 days, and that experience alone she described as life-changing.
A difficult journey
At 18, Sutherland was left on her own because she had aged out of the foster care system. She had long since been separated from her siblings. She was born in Spain, but her father took her and her siblings to live with someone he called their “grandmother” in North Carolina when she was about 5 years old. At the age of 13, Sutherland said she couldn’t take seeing this woman abuse her sister, so she asked a neighbor to call child protective services, not knowing her future would mean living apart from her siblings.
She attended community college and earned an associate’s degree, then realized if she could attend a four-year university, that would mean a secure roof over her head and food to eat. Sutherland graduated from Western Carolina University with degrees in computer information systems and criminal justice.
Fate would play a role in college, as one night at a club an hour away from her school, Sutherland found herself in the same room with her sister. She remembers her sister being in shock, so Sutherland gave her information to her sister’s friends. The next day, her sister called and they moved in together to rekindle their relationship during Sutherland’s senior year.
Speaking of experiences, Sutherland said it wasn’t until she was a young adult that she took her first plane ride to Washington, D.C. for an internship with Homeland Security. In her last week of her internship, Sutherland said she was invited to an event where she was asked what law she would change from her home, and she replied that siblings would stay together in foster care in North Carolina.
When Sutherland returned home, a reporter from the Asheville Times asked to interview her. A week later, she got a call from an agency that had located her brother in New York. Soon after, she and her sister flew to JFK Airport for a reunion.
“It felt like a real-life movie, you’re coming up the elevator and there he was,” Sutherland said. “It was a mix of emotions. I’m like, ‘You’re alive, you’re safe, you look good.’ In 13 years, he’d grown up. With all of this, I would say how I persevered was I never lost sight of who I was. When I realized what happened to me, it wasn’t my fault. That was a burden I’d carried with me for a long time. What I do have control of now is myself, my future, and what I want to do.”
You can follow the vessel’s journey as it travels around the Caribbean by visiting www.i-can-foundation.org/vessel-tracker. Sutherland’s book, “No Ordinary Liz,” is also available through visiting the I CAN Foundation’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.