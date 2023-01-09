NEW PORT RICHEY — Police Chief Kim Bogart, who will retire at the end of the month, told the City Council on Jan. 3 that the Glock 27 pistols his officers are using are 10 years old, while the company recommends looking at replacements starting at about six years.
He asked the council for permission to use $11,965 from Equitable Sharing Funds, which are the proceeds of seized assets, to buy 55 new Glock 45 semi-automatic pistols, along with holsters and other assets. He said the money was available.
Bogart told the governing body that the pistols are used more than one would think because officers have to qualify, which involves shooting thousands of rounds, twice a year. If the weapons were inspected, he said, the amount of replacement parts needed would basically amount to the whole pistols. Since the Glock 45 is considered a perfect weapon for officers and the city could get a good deal from Lawman & Shooters Supply in Titusville, it made sense to go ahead and purchase new weapons.
Council members agreed.
The council approved on first reading a change to the TDR (transfer of development rights) ordinance. Designed to reduce density in the Coastal High Hazard Area, the ordinance will allow private property owners to transfer “credits” to the city, which could then make them available to property owners outside the CHHA.
For example, if someone has a parcel zoned for 20 units in the CHHA, but decides to develop only 10, then they can negotiate with the city to deposit the other 10 units, or “credits,” in a city-owned “bank.” The city could then negotiate with a property owner outside the CHHA to purchase, or for some other consideration (like installing roads, for example) with the extra units. So a building approved for 50 units could be approved for 60 under the plan. This would increase the density in select areas but keep the overall density of the city the same.
“This proposed ordinance will allow the council to protect environmentally sensitive areas while managing growth in an orderly manner,” said Dale Hall, New Port Richey’s development director.
Also at the meeting, the council approved on first reading an ordinance amendment that would allow detached garages in front yards if they meet certain criteria, and gave the African American Club of Pasco County permission to sell beer at the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial celebration to be held Jan. 15 at Sims Park in downtown New Port Richey.
