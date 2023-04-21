NEW PORT RICHEY — City parks are on their way to becoming smoke-free zones, with a few exceptions, thanks to an ordinance the City Council adopted on first reading at a special meeting April 6. The meeting was held Thursday because council members were in Tallahassee on April 4.
Under the proposed ordinance, smoking would be prohibited in all city parks, with the exception of during some special events when alcohol is sold and consumed — mostly if not exclusively in Sims Park.
“We want to promote individual wellness,” City Manager Debbie Manns told the council. “City parks are intended for the healthy enjoyment of all citizens, and therefore we think it is appropriate to ban smoking.”
Members concurred, with council member Peter Altman going a step further and suggesting designated smoking sections at events where smoking is allowed, a proposal that could be added to the ordinance before its second reading.
Also at the meeting, the city government approved paying no more than $33,000 to Juturna Consultants for implementing the new — and mandated by the EPA — program of identifying, testing and repairing waterlines that contain copper or lead. The project will take place over five years.
In other business, the City Council approved payment of $1.5 million to SC Signature Construction Corp. for completed improvements to Meadows Dog Park, a neighborhood park in the Meadows subdivision, south of Cecelia Avenue and east of Madison Avenue. The council also agreed to negotiate with Pasco County to acquire property bounded by Leisure Lane, Van Doren Avenue, the Southgate Shopping Center and Cross Bayou Boulevard, which is currently county-owned property completely encompassed by the city.
In other matters, the city graduated 18 participants in the Citizens Academy, which introduces residents to city government. The council reappointed Donald Cardle Jr. to the Land Development Review Board and appointed Renee Tyner to the Library Advisory Board and Launi Schmutz-Harden to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
New Port Richey City Council meetings are livestreamed and a recording is available afterward on the city’s website. To view this meeting, visit http://newportricheyfl.swagit.com/play/04072023-549.
