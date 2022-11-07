NEW PORT RICHEY — Educating the public about environmental issues — and how to avoid them or mitigate their damage — is part of the mission of the city Environmental Committee’s mission. The seven-member, all volunteer committee also promotes sustainability and sound environmental practices by the government — with, it hopes, a spillover effect on residents.
It demonstrated the latter in its latest annual report by asking the governing body to ban the use of Styrofoam at city-sponsored events. It presented the report to the City Council at its Oct. 18 public meeting.
Another initiative the group would like to see, according to the report, is the creation of herbicide- and pesticide-free zones in select public properties “using an incremental approach. This means native plants, insects, and animals would have an opportunity to thrive in these designated zones — which would also be safe and healthy for all of us as well. The city would encourage homeowners to adopt this approach in their own yards and gardens.”
The committee also proposed a period in which, for those who can, property owners allow natural vegetation to grow in the spring, which is when birds and insects breed and native plants flower. Known elsewhere as “No Mow May,” “Here, we would probably have to go with ‘No Mow April and May,’” it said.
The committee asked the City Council to endorse all the proposals, promising to do everything in its power to effect them. It also recommended city government create a site on its web page, as well as print and other media, to promote environmental efforts. The benefits of these efforts, it said, are in the areas of the economy, ecology, culture, public safety, quality of life, civic pride and regional leadership,
Noting some of its accomplishments in the past year, the committee pointed to such efforts as hosting the 33rd annual Arbor Day celebration in January; furthering the city’s membership in Milan Urban Food Policy Pact (New Port Richey is one of only two Florida cities in the MUFPP); supporting Public Works by maintaining the city’s "Fruit Tree Peninsula" at Main Street and Nebraska Avenue; supporting the continuing development of Grand Gardens; and
spearheading the city's application for "Monarch City U.S.A." (successful) and Green City (being completed) certification.
The Environmental Committee also partners with Keep Pasco Beautiful, which will hold the Pasco Upcycle & Arts Fest in Sims Park on Saturday.
Members of the New Port Richey Environmental Committee are Dell deChant, chair; Rose Mohr, Vice Chair; Linda Blake, Secretary; Amber Blais; Tia Rowe; Julia Grassen; and Len Gravits. There are openings for two alternates.
