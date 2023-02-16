NEW PORT RICHEY — New Port Richey banned parking cars in front yards except for driveways in 2015, but the unsightly practice continues because, well, people have cars and they need to park them.
At its public meeting Feb. 6, the City Council passed what it hopes will be at least a partial remedy, because, as City Manager Debbie Manns noted, “It looks nicer to have a garage in the front yard than cars in the front yard.”
Passed on its second reading, the new ordinance will allow structures that are true garages — not storage containers — with doors at least 7 feet by 7 feet to fit an actual car, not a golf cart; and blend in with the style of the house on the property in terms of its façade material (which council members agreed could be interpreted to mean, for example, color and not necessarily the same building material), windows and roof lines. The garage can’t obstruct the view of entry to the house, and the city will not issue variances to reduce the setback. It has to be connected to the street by a driveway.
Corner lots are considered to have only one front yard, so this ordinance won’t apply to side lots that face streets or alleys. For those, like other side or back yards, there are no setback requirements.
New chief sworn in
Also at the meeting, the governing body honored outgoing Police Chief Kim Bogart and swore in the new chief, Robert Kochen, the former chief of police of Tarpon Springs. Kochen, a city resident, told city officials and the public at the meeting that transparency and accountability would be hallmarks of his leadership and the department moving into the future, a promise that several members of the public said they appreciated.
“I wouldn’t have done this if I couldn’t give 100%,” Kochen said.
Transparency and accountability also came up as the council discussed creating a Charter Advisory Board. The city’s charter hasn’t been officially reviewed since 1989. Specifications for creating the advisory board are contained in the city’s Code of Ordinances, which also, according to council members, contains many outdated and/or unenforced regulations.
A first step in rectifying that, some members suggested, would be for the council to hold work sessions centered around possibly amending the ordinance that dictates how a Charter Advisory Board would be created and what it would do.
“So this is going to be a long process,” council member Peter Altman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.