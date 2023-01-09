BROOKSVILLE — When he first took his seat on the Brooksville City Council, Blake Bell said he soon realized that he had his work cut out for him.
He was giving the Brooksville Matters meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Bistro an overview of the past two years and the work that got him and David Bailey to this point, where they are mayor and vice mayor, respectively, and have a team on the council that they believe is able to move the city forward.
They had won their elections, he said, and they were eager to get the city moving in a new direction but they were frustrated at first.
Both men had thought the hard part would be getting elected, Bell said, but they soon learned that it was the second-hardest part of the job; the hardest part was getting their ideas through the council.
He said he walked into that first council meeting not knowing the other members, not knowing the city manager, and finding that “it was not a warm environment when we walked in.”
“David and I felt like we had so many great ideas,” he said. They had talked to voters on the campaign trail and heard their frustration.
When they pitched their ideas, Bell said, they ran into a “brick wall.”
“It was constantly ‘No,’ ‘No,’ ‘No,’ ‘No,’ ‘No,’ ‘No,’” he said. “If I heard ‘no’ once I heard it a thousand time. There were different reasons why it was ‘no’ but it was always ‘no.’”
He and Bailey often were on the low end of a lot of 3-2 votes, Bell said.
They were hearing concerns about how the city was being run.
“I would get phone calls from people, and it would be, ‘They’re shutting my business down’ or ‘We’re not going to be able to have this event this year’ or ‘We want to do a parade and they said ‘no,’” Bell said. “Or a simple permitting process or application process that came out of left field.”
Bell said before he joined the council he was hearing from business owners about how frustrating dealing with the city could be. Indeed, he learned one day that his own church was being fined for cleanup costs: $500 per day.
Something had to change, Bell said.
He said he was finding that all the stories he was hearing were true, but the catalyst for change was the one that gave Brooksville national attention.
“It wasn’t until our water tower got sold,” he said, and the people at the event interrupted Bell with laughter.
They became convinced that former City Manager Mark Kutney had to go, and that became an even bigger issue for Bell after the accidental sale of the city’s water tower.
And even then, Bell said, the firing was by a 3-2 vote, not unanimous, even after losing control of the water tower and losing insurance coverage on it.
Putting former Fire Chief Ron Snowberger in the city manager’s job was the right decision, Bell said, and now with the three new members of the City Council, the panel can move forward and get things done for the good of the city.
“It was an immediate change in demeanor when Chief Snowberger stepped up on the dais,” he said. “Because his vision for Brooksville was completely different from the previous administration.”
Bell and Bailey are hoping the days of city staff leaving for new jobs is over. David Howard recently joined as Parks & Recreation manager, Bell said, and there’s going to be a lot of emphasis on recreation and improvements. Already, Howard has been proposing ideas and plans.
In a way, there’s been a changing of the generations. Bailey at 49 is the oldest person on the council now, and Casey Thieryung is 28. With Christa G. Tanner, 32, and W. Thomas Bronson, 30, they have a group that wants to make Brooksville better, Bell said.
That might be easier said than done. Ahead is a look at the city’s comprehensive plan. It was written in a different time and economic situation. The city’s infrastructure needs upgrading, repairs and replacement, Bell said.
They need to manage growth to avoid becoming a place like Wesley Chapel, he said.
There’s a “honeymoon” period but even when members of a panel have similar political philosophies and viewpoints there’s plenty to fight over.
One audience member said that the city has a true downtown, unlike a place like Wesley Chapel or even Spring Hill. Even so, a big issue is parking in the city.
Natalie Kahler, head of Brooksville Main Street and a former council member and mayor, said at the event that there will be disagreements down the road.
For now, Bell wants to focus on the positive. Everyone who’s on the panel is there because they love Brooksville and want to make it better, he said.
They bring their work experience to the city, he said. Bronson has experience with environmental issues and working people issues; Tanner has policy experience; Thieryung is “a true small business owner;” and Bailey, whose work experience, Bell said, is in an area Bell has never worked in and brings a perspective from the Public Works Department.
Their goal is to reduce regulations, reduce restrictions and try to lower the cost of doing business in the city, Bell said.
“We want to be an example within the state of how a local government fosters a good business environment,” he said.
