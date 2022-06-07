There are writers, and there are storytellers.
Noel Zamot is a storyteller. Writing is simply the vehicle through which he relates his stories to his readers.
“The compulsion is to tell the story,” said Zamot of Palm Harbor. “Writing is the best vehicle for storytelling. It could be either about a savior or a serial killer or both. I’ve been writing since I was a kid, but not professionally.”
But at 56, Zamot’s first novel, “The Archer’s Thread,” received some prestigious recognition. “The Archer’s Thread” won the Gold Medal for Popular Fiction in the Florida Book Awards.
“I almost wanted to call them up and say, ‘Have you got the right guy?’” he said.
Not bad for a man who has spent the better part of his life not as a professional author but as a combat pilot who even qualified for space flight. He also served in a congressional development role after Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy following Hurricane Maria before moving to Tarpon Springs.
It’s not that he received no training as a storyteller. Zamot began writing seriously when he was an undergraduate at MIT, where he studied under science-fiction writer Joe Haldeman, winner of the Hugo and Nebula awards and author of dozens of best-selling novels such as “The Forever War” and “The Accidental Time Machine.”
His initial experience in Haldeman’s class was disappointing — even devastating for an engineering major who wanted to minor in English.
“I was in a literary fiction class, and after my first piece I got the worst grade ever in the history of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology,” he said. “The drop window for the class was still open, but I went from the bottom of the barrel to being invited to Joe’s invitation-only class.
“I wasn’t sure I wanted to write science fiction, but I wanted that English minor. I wasn’t asked to write about robots and other such things, which people think of when they think of science fiction, but science fiction is about the human condition. Joe’s a very keen observer of the human condition.”
Life, however, has a way of stalling writing careers. In addition to his military service, Zamot was living in Boston when he was “tapped on the shoulder” and asked to run an economic development program in his native Puerto Rico. The result, however, was disappointing.
“It was then I realized I never wanted to go into politics,” he said. “I spent a lot of time building something that because of local expediency and corruption will never benefit the people.”
Meanwhile, Zamot had been writing in a journal for years. It contains “one-liners and squiggles” and observations about the human condition. The journal serves as a source of his writing.
For example: “I was at meeting and this dude sits next to me. He has blonde hair and a long white scraggly beard. I thought, ‘He needs to be a character in a book.’”
His collection of characters and observations helped him write “The Archer’s Thread.”
The book centers on a character, Simon Lyons, who can see seconds into the future. The eerie ability serves him well at work, but seeing into the future also drives him slowly insane. Lyons flees to Boston, his last-known home, to try to gather his wits, but instead he drinks heavily, beats up street punks and eventually fails in a suicide attempt.
To say much more would be to give too much away, but the book is indeed riveting from its opening pages.
“Just imagine if you could see seconds into the future,” Zamot said. “You’d be the most dangerous person on the planet. That’s what made it fun and fulfilling to write. It’s an idea that was fun to write about. What would happen?”
While many people have a hard time equating writing and “fun,” any writers and storytellers worth their salt know the exhilarating feeling of finishing a book.
“I don’t have a compulsion to write, I have a compulsion to tell the story,” Zamot said. “Sometimes my characters are based on some of the wittiest people I have ever met. Ten minutes after meeting a friend, Paula, I said I’m going to write a book and you’ll be in it.”
Many of Zamot’s characters are “composites” of people he has met. Such people form the characters he creates.
Zamot knows his characters, knows how they speak, how they react in various circumstances and how they behave. He carries them with him.
Those characters live in his head.
“Writing is the cheapest form of therapy,” he said. “It’s the only place where you can have conversations with the people in your head.”
