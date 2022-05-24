Most Pinellas County commencement ceremonies were held this past week, and now graduates are moving on to the next chapter of their lives.
Here, we highlight three North Pinellas students who have made the most of their high school career and are continuing to pursue their dreams.
Janet and Melinda Liu
Janet and Melinda Liu run a nonprofit organization, have written books on economics for children and tweens, and have a YouTube channel called “Wonderland Economics.”
Janet is 16 and Melinda is 15.
The sisters, who live in Tarpon Springs, are graduating from Palm Harbor University High School and heading to Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston this fall to study economics, computer science and entrepreneurship. Janet is graduating a year early, skipping her senior year. Melinda skipped three grades including second, fourth and 12th grades.
They share a passion for economics and are committed to sharing that passion with others, especially children.
“Our goal is to future advance economic education for youth and expand the concepts,” Melinda said.
The two became interested in economics when they started high school and joined the Future Business Leaders of America club. Janet wondered why she hadn’t been exposed to the concepts earlier and, along with her sister, set out to change that.
“We noticed all resources being offered were at the high school level or above,” she said. “We wanted to provide the resources we wished we had.”
Their nonprofit organization, Sunrizon Economics, provides resources on economics and sponsors competitions for students. Their books, “Economics for Tweens” and “Elementary Economics” are sold on Amazon. And their YouTube channel features videos on several economics concepts for younger students.
The sisters are also accomplished pianists. Melinda and Janet were finalists in the 19th annual Walker’s Rising Stars Scholarship Competition that took place May 12. The competition features some of the district’s top visual and performing arts students.
Palm Harbor University High School Principal Teresa Patterson believes the secret to the girls’ success is following something they are passionate about.
“They have a passion and a purpose that aligns with their interests. And their purpose is to increase awareness and education about economics,” she said. “They are so committed to all of their passions, including music, and it has fueled their success.”
Janet and Melinda chose to attend MIT because it offers a diverse educational experience.
“MIT has strong resources and opportunities to explore the intersection of economics, computer science and entrepreneurship,” Janet said.
“Everyone there is super supportive, and it is a vibrant learning community,” Melinda added.
The Liu sisters’ advice to other students is to expand their horizons by seeking out new interests.
“Don’t be afraid to go out and try new things,” Melinda said.
“Always have a vision and don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone,” Janet agreed.
Isabella Cherin
Isabella “Bella” Cherin, 18, loves reading, engineering and chemistry. She is the Salutatorian of East Lake High School’s Engineering Academy. Despite being born legally blind, she hasn’t allowed her disability to stand in the way of pursuing her dreams.
When she was in kindergarten, Isabella’s mom, Lisa, refused to enroll her in classes with other blind children. Instead, she chose to mainstream Bella in classes with sighted students. It was Lisa’s belief that for her daughter to succeed, Bella would need to learn in the same environment as her peers with normal vision.
“My mom has been a really big advocate for me and helped me a lot with accommodations,” Bella said.
At East Lake High School, Bella has thrived. She is president of the Engineering Honor Society and excels at chemistry.
Bella, who lives in Tarpon Springs, is headed to the University of Florida in the fall to study chemistry. She hopes to become a teacher in the future and credits her own teachers with sparking her interest in the profession.
“I know the impacts my teachers had on me,” Bella said. “I want to be able to have that impact on other students.”
East Lake High School Principal Carmela Haley credits her drive and determination for Bella’s success.
“Bella did not allow any obstacles stop her from reaching her goals,” Haley said. “Even though she faced challenges, she was determined not to complain or whine.”
Asked how he’d advise other students facing similar challenges, Haley said: “I would tell them to never give up or stop trying. That is exactly what Bella did since pre-kindergarten, and now she is the salutatorian of East Lake High School Engineering Academy class of 2022.”
