PASCO — A vulnerable portion of the local population is not aware of the assistance they can receive when their prison sentence ends. Sometimes, the lack of a helping hand ends up with individuals returning to prison.
Often, individuals reenter society with no money, no job, and no shelter. End Recidivism Project Extreme works to empower those returning citizens to reduce and prevent prison reentry in Pasco and Pinellas counties. Although it is small, the nonprofit has a successful track record.
“Since Julia (Pauls) started this organization, she has assisted 152 individuals and only one went back to prison,” said Kathy Bruckmeyer, fundraising and grant manager for Take Charge Wellness Center Inc. “(Without us) they usually wind up going back to the same things that they did before. They might live in a homeless community where there’s a lot of drugs and alcohol. They deserve a second chance.”
End Recidivism Project Extreme assigns case managers that work with individuals before they’re released from prison. Individuals are interviewed and given a test to see how well they would do on the outside, Bruckmeyer said. She added that the nonprofit takes referrals, and sometimes are reached out to by those preparing to leave prison.
Some of the services the nonprofit offers is computer training, counseling, financial training, clothing and food assistance, housing, job search, and transportation.
According to Bruckmeyer, six out of eight released individuals end up going back to prison. End Recidivism Project Extreme aims to get individuals healthy again and to provide a support system that is not typically offered. Two of its biggest challenges, however, are keeping up with funding to be able to provide services, and awareness that this nonprofit exists. Bruckmeyer said said Pauls, the project’s chief executive, often uses money from her own pocket to keep the program going.
Pauls sees an issue where, once released from prison, individuals staying within temporary housing units need to pay rent, which can cost up to $1,500 a month. One solution is to build its own housing so that it may offer free, temporary residence to individuals, but it doesn’t yet have the funds to purchase property.
“How can people coming out of prison pay rent?” Bruckmeyer asked.
End Recidivism Project Extreme is also participating in the Helping with Emergency Assistance Relief for Tenants (H.E.A.R.T.) program, for individuals in need of rent assistance and utilities.
Ultimately, Bruckmeyer said, the nonprofit wants to make individuals feel human again.
To learn more, visit www.erprojectextreme.com or call 727-807-5998.
