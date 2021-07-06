BROOKSVILLE — Asking for help isn’t easy, but nonprofits make it their mission to provide for those in challenging situations.
Feeding Tampa Bay aims to serve residents with dignity and respect because everyone deserves to be treated as such, no matter what life throws at them. Once a month the nonprofit partners with Mid Florida Community Services Inc. at Kennedy Park to distribute meals to one car at a time. Drivers are simply asked how many are in the family to receive the appropriate portion to take home.
“We always have a variety of different food, always fresh produce on our mobile pantries,” said Kimberly Ramey, mobile pantry coordinator for Feeding Tampa Bay.
Since February, Feeding Tampa Bay has served 26,582 pounds of food to 578 families through the food distributions in South Brooksville. Food donations are made possible by the public. A typical drive-through event aids 123 families, and enough food is always brought to serve individuals in need who arrive late.
Anyone can find food distribution information by visiting www.feedingtampabay.org or by texting “FTBFYI” to 833-530-3663. Feeding Tampa Bay serves 10 counties in West Central Florida and has several distribution sites per day.
“We like to have the opportunity to bring these much-needed items into the community to help our clients and our neighbors here in south Brooksville because access to nutritious, well-balanced food options is so important,” said Ashley Hofecker, community engagement director for MFCS. “We appreciate the partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay and the collaboration with Hernando County to use this space at Kennedy Park. It just flows so well, and it’s convenient to so many.”
At the most recent Kennedy Park distribution in June, students from Nature Coast Technical High School’s National Honor Society volunteered to pack and hand out bags of food. Ramey has been with Feeding Tampa Bay for nearly two years, joining the FRESHforce workforce development program to help get people out of food lines and into jobs.
Through this program, individuals get training and experience in three industries, culinary, warehouse logistics and truck driving. Students earn a stipend for the duration of their training, gaining skills to lead them toward financial stability.
“It’s the best feeling in the world to know that you’ve helped somebody in need,” Ramey said. “I always make sure that I try to make our guests feel welcome.”
