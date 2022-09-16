Part One of a multi-part series
Stephanie Haller is living the nightmare.
“I wake up every day pinching myself, asking myself, ‘Is this real? Am I dreaming?’” she said.
She and her husband, Larry, are homeless. They have been homeless for about a year.
They live in the woods.
“I’m not a thief. I’m not a shoplifter. I’m not on drugs — and I am labeled a drug addict and a shoplifter everywhere I go,” she said. “I have more pride and I have dignity. I really need my girls and my life back. I want my life back.”
The Florida Department of Children and Families took her daughters, Haller said. She wants them back, too.
After Hernando Sheriff’s deputies came to their campsite in response to a domestic dispute, Haller said, they apparently saw the way her daughters were living – in a vehicle – and contacted the Department of Children and Families.
Deputies didn’t make any arrests, but DCF staff visited them the next day, talked to the children and then took them to a foster home.
Haller hopes to get them back soon.
The invisible people
They are invisible to many of us.
Often, they retreat to the woods and try to hide from the rain, the heat, the lightning, the sheriff’s deputies, the mentally ill among them, the thieves and a judgmental population.
Overwhelmed social services organizations, churches and activists try to help. A few days in a hotel on U.S. 19. Some food. Maybe hand-me-down clothes. A backpack. A tent.
If they have children, there’s an agency that they fear will take the children away and give them to a foster family because their parents can’t support them.
Get caught squatting on someone’s land or trying to live behind a convenience store, and you might get “trespassed” from the property. Just keep moving, society says, and stop making us so uncomfortable.
You might end up in the county jail for missing a court date, and then the money in your wallet and purse is confiscated, and you receive a “bill” for the time you spent in jail. You get charged for the amount of time to which you were sentenced, not the time you served.
At a recent County Commission meeting, during public comment, Haller — her voice breaking — told a story of a business lost because of COVID, a home lost, a beloved dog taken away and, worst of all, her children removed by the Department of Children and Families.
“I lost my girls, I lost my dogs, I lost everything,” Haller said.
Oh, and don’t forget the time someone called the Sheriff’s Office because she and her husband got into an argument.
Yes, they were living illegally on someone’s land, but where else were they to go? she asked.
“Tell it to Joe Biden,” County Commission Chairman Steve Champion told Ellen Paul, an activist who is the head of the Nature Coast Community Services Foundation.
Paul told commissioners the way the homeless are treated in Hernando County is “a disgrace.”
She tries to help the homeless regain some of their dignity and navigate the morass of nonprofits that try to help them.
County Commissioner John Allocco said a bigger concern was that the Biden administration was threatening to pull school food funding unless school districts allowed transgender children to use certain bathrooms.
In any case, most of the commissioners said, homelessness isn’t a problem for the government which, they insisted, cannot do anything right.
Well-paid, and homeless
There are people out there who work full-time, but can’t make the rent. Property owners have to pay their bills, too, and tenants sometimes find themselves priced out of the market with rent increases they can’t sustain for long.
And then employers complain they can’t find workers because the workers leave the county to find an affordable place to live elsewhere.
Restrictive zoning that favors single-family homes on one-acre or bigger lots means people don’t want apartments and affordable housing near their houses because “they” don’t have ties to the community, “they” don’t live right and “they” drive down property values.
In a county south of Hernando, an apartment complex for homeless people, including disabled veterans, was rejected because of fears of traffic, crime and crowding. People lined up, recited their decades of military service and their support of veterans, and then said they didn’t want apartments for veterans near their home.
The same happens in Hernando County.
Official response
Haller said some deputies are nasty. Some are nice.
One deputy found her sleeping in a dumpster one night. He told her she had to move because someone might dump trash on her while she slept, and what if the truck came to empty the dumpster?
“He’s one of the good ones,” she said.
He cares.
But the indignities pile up. People sometimes encounter the homeless and tell them it’s their fault, Haller said, because they made “bad decisions.”
Haller said she has had issues with deputies but hasn’t filed any complaints with the Sheriff’s Office.
Denise Moloney, public information officer for the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email that deputies have to enforce the law.
“All persons (homeless or otherwise) are treated with courtesy, respect, and professionalism,” she wrote. “If a deputy encounters, or is dispatched to a call where homeless person(s) have set up camp on private property, the deputy can/will remove the person(s) only at the request of the person who owns the property.
“Some property owners have filed ‘trespass letters’ with the Sheriff’s Office. Said letter allows law enforcement to remove persons from the designated location, without having received a call from the property owner.”
Haller said it’s traumatic and frustrating to be forced to gather their property and leave, often losing property in the process.
“If the ‘source’ believes they were removed improperly, they are encouraged to make a complaint at the HCSO,” Moloney wrote.
As for the jail charges, Moloney wrote:
“When an individual is arrested and booked into the Hernando County Detention Center, all of his or her property is secured at the facility (this includes cash, telephone, keys, paperwork, etc.). Upon release, the following is deducted from his or her account — booking fee, daily fee, and any medical charges. The inmate is provided the balance. All inmates are advised of the fees and charges during the booking process (it is not a surprise).”
It’s all relative
It may offend the sensibilities of some people that others have to live in a small single-family home on a 40-foot-wide lot or in an apartment complex that doesn’t look all that great from the outside, but for the homeless even a hotel room is a respite from the hellish heat and fear of predators — two- and four-legged — that roam around looking for easy prey.
It’s a place for their belongings, or what’s left of their belongings.
Paul, the head of the Nature Coast Community Services Foundation, has a house full of other people’s things. Bags of their belongings, and also pets. Dogs and cats abound; their owners are homeless or living in a place that doesn’t allow pets, and fear what might happen to their beloved animal outside.
Paul recently held a meeting at her house, introducing people to Haller and Al Senesac. The latter is a homeless man who lives in the woods.
Paul lets Senesac use her phone for tracking down jobs, and he repays her with landscaping work around her house.
He does such a good job, Paul said, that others seek his services, though on a recent day he was talking about a job he was supposed to begin at a local fast-food place.
But the place had a fire the night before, and is closed for now.
Senesac has a food preparation certificate, Paul said, and they wanted him.
He rides around on a bicycle and has a sunny attitude despite his troubles.
He’d just like a place to call home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.