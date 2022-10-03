Part Four of a multi-part series
BROOKSVILLE — Justin Wiernickie says he’s on the right road now.
The articulate 33-year-old used to be homeless. In late July, he gave his testimony to the County Commission during public comment.
“Having made mistakes in life upon my release from prison, I looked to change and turn my life around, but I found myself getting out to nothing,” he said. “I quickly noticed that there were no resources or places to go and build my life back up in Hernando County. Having tattoos and a prison background, I felt that people didn’t want anything to do with me.”
A few months later, Wiernickie looked a lot happier as he shook hands with a visitor at Jericho Road Ministries in Brooksville. He went from being a client to being an employee, one of about 47.
In a converted church in Brooksville, Jericho Road Ministries’ staff tries to turn lives around through a program that encourages but doesn’t require clients to adhere to a religion, but just tells them to agree to abstain from drugs and alcohol.
“We’re a faith-based organization, so we tell everybody up front, ‘This is who we are, and this is what we believe,’ We tell them all the time,” said Bryan Wall, the vice president of programs.
About half of the people who go through their program come back as workers in it, Wall said.
“Justin’s a great example of what we love to see happen,” he added, noting that former clients apply to work for them because they want to give back to the organization that did this for them.
Andrew Chamberlin, the CEO of Jericho Road, said he’s seen great cooperation among agencies.
“The community for the most part comes together and works together, and provides support to each other,” he said.
They have their niche, Chamberlin said, and try to help as many people as they can.
Great need
It isn’t easy. In the men’s shelter on Mondon Hill Road, Chamberlin and Wall give a guided tour of the facility that can house up to 40 men.
“This is our main men’s shelter,” Chamberlin said. “We title it ‘Joshua’s house.’ It has both night-by-night and it’s where we have our long-term recovery program.”
The women’s shelter has a capacity of seven and they have property that eventually will be an expanded women’s shelter that will take up to 30.
There’s another shelter for women with children, which can take from 12 to 15 people depending on family size.
Jericho Road does intakes daily, Chamberlin said, at a different location, and they get referrals from other agencies.
“We try our best not to turn anybody away; however, there are certain situations that require that,” he said, such as not passing a drug test. They will try to place a person somewhere else.
Jericho Road is part of a larger agency called CityGate, and sometimes there are local options.
Right now, they have only four open beds in all of their shelters, and for the past year, it’s a record-setting year.
“We’re on track to provide over 16,000 to 17,000 nights of shelter,” he said, and they’re running at about 85% of capacity. They do food distribution on site at Mondon Hill Road and they’ve seen food distribution up 16% this summer.
Chamberlin has been in charge for the past four years; Jericho Road started in 1988, he said.
Addressing the causes
From their perspective, the main causes of homelessness, Chamberlin said, are mental illness and self-medication through drugs or alcohol.
People are turned away if they don’t pass a drug test.
“We try our best not to turn anybody away; however, there are certain situations that require that,” he said.
Where they go depends on the circumstance, he said, noting they have partners like CityGate or a local option, depending on the circumstance.
Rescue from the streets
Jericho Road relies on donations and its thrift stores, but it tries to avoid taking money from local governments. Still, there is a grant that helps.
Chamberlin said the agency has a good relationship with the County Commission and City Council.
While Wiernickie spent the standard five months in the program to get his life back together, there are “guests” who stay from night to night, Chamberlin said. And some stay longer.
Wiernickie was especially motivated to change his life because of his son, he said, and while he’d like to live with the child, he said he knows he needs more time with Jericho Road.
“I like it,” Wiernickie said of the program. “It’s a total life change.”
Before, he was into “drugs, alcohol, living a street life.”
He’s from Pittsburgh and is trying to move on, not only for his son but to acheive more.
“Total life change, motivation and wanted something better for myself. And once I had a son, that’s like where my motivation comes from,” he said. “I’m a staff assistant. Help out with the shelter, do intakes, that’s usually where they put me.”
He tries to incorporate his past experiences in a positive way, he said.
“I believe every bad thing can be turned around and used for good,” Wiernickie said.
“Justin’s a great example of what we love to see happen,” said Wall, the vice president of programs.
The main focus is on the “rebuild” program, Wall said, and men who enter it sign an agreement to participate and follow the rules. If a person violates the rules about drugs and alcohol, they can be made to leave.
The staff seems understanding about the fact that some just cannot follow the rules and leave before they finish the program.
“If we had a low-barrier shelter in the community, I would love to see that happen,” Wall said.
Wiernickie said Jericho Road and Ellen Paul’s Nature Coast Community Services put him on the right path.
Being on probation and completing the term is almost impossible when you’re homeless, he said. Everyone needs a hand. We’re all human and make mistakes.
It was a struggle to get clean clothes and get a job, and for a time he felt all hope was lost.
“Had it not been for Ellen Paul with Nature Coast Community Services, which gets out in the community and provides clothing, meals, resources and guidance, if you’re willing to change your life, also finding the program at Jericho Road Ministries, I don’t know if I could have ever gotten on my feet,” he said.
Both organizations “gave me hope and something I can build on.”
It’s a program helps people rebuild their lives step by step.
Jericho Road has its niche and tries to help as many people as it can.
Although some lament the lack of cooperation among agencies, Chamberlin said he doesn’t see that.
“What I’ve seen is great cooperation,” he said. “The community for the most part comes together and works together and provides support to each other.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.