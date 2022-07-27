Nienhuis sworn in as president of Florida Sheriff’s Association

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis was sworn in on July 26 as the 100th president of the Florida Sheriff’s Association.

 Photo courtesy HERNANDO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Gov. Ron DeSantis swore in Nienhuis and the other board members.

The board will serve for one year