BROOKSVILLE — Patrons of the Hernando County Public Library System who need access to old newspapers have a new resource, the county announced on May 16.
The addition of Newspapers.com to the genealogy collection presented by Proquest joins the library’s existing subscriptions to Ancestry Library Edition, HeritageQuest, and Fold3, and helps the library system to be a premier destination for genealogy research in Hernando County.
With Newspapers.com, access full runs and portions of runs of known, regional and state titles to small local newspapers in the United States and other countries.
Search for obituaries, marriage announcements, birth announcements, social pages, local sports action, advertisements, news articles and more in the largest online newspaper archive.
Newspapers.com Library Edition offers full-page images with searchable full text for millions of pages of newspapers dating from the early 1700s into the early 2000s.
Clip, save and share newspaper articles via social media sites such as Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter.
Library users will be able to access Newspapers.com 24/7 via remote access.
Go to the library’s website at https://hernandocountylibrary.us/ and click on “Research Tools,” then scroll down to Newspapers.com.
