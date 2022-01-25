BROOKSVILLE — Remember when newsboys (and a few newsgirls) hawked newspapers with shouts of “Extra, extra, read all about it! Corruption at City Hall!”?
Remember newspapers? Remember unions? Remember strikes?
Well, in March you can go back in time at the Live Oak Theatre as Disney’s “Newsies” will be performed.
According to a press release, tickets are now on sale. “Newsies” is sponsored by Pasco-Hernando State College and performed by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
Among the local actors in the show will be Hernando County Commissioner John Allocco as publisher Joseph Pulitzer. Allocco and Greg Mys will be sharing the role, according to Vince Vanni of the Live Oak Theatre.
Jack will be played by Matt Romeo and Kaiden Rossiter, Katherine will be played by Bethany Romeo and Gwyneth Mitten, Davey will be played by Chay Nott and Benjamin Staley, and Crutchie will be played by Peder Olsen and Micah Rossiter.
“Newsies” will be performed March 18, 20, 25, 26 and 27, and April 1, 2 and 3 at the Carol and Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
Advance seats are $20 for adults and $8 for children ages 13 and under, when accompanied by an adult. Evening shows are at 7:30 p.m.; matinees are at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets at the door are increased to $25 for adults and $10 for children with an accompanying adult. Advance prices are available up to 24 hours before each performance.
“Newsies” is a musical inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City. The musical premiered at the Paper Mill Playhouse in 2011 and made its Broadway debut in 2012, where it played for more than 1,000 performances before touring.
