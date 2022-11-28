8 graduate from justice academy
The first eight graduates of Class 1 of the Simpson Technical College Criminal Justice Academy have completed their Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office field training program.
In the next few days all eight deputies will be out on patrol in the community answering calls for service, the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
Additional graduates of Class 1 will be joining the first eight within the next few weeks.
Anyone interested in becoming a deputy sheriff with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office should visit https://www.hernandoschools.org/.../law-enforcement-academy for more information.
In addition, the Hernando County Detention Center is looking for nurses. Go to https://www.hernandosheriff.org/joinourfamily.aspx for more information.
Oak Hill Hospital caregiver Ahmad honored
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital said on Nov. 16 that Nader Ahmad, a food and nutrition services specialist, was one of eight recipients of the Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce’s “Healthcare Hero” award.
The award was presented during the Chamber’s Thanksgiving holiday monthly membership breakfast.
Kenneth Wicker, chief executive of HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, presented the award.
“Often the unsung heroes of the hospital, working behind the frontline clinical caregivers, our food and nutrition caregivers provide their colleagues, our patients and providers with the one thing you want and need when you’re trying to feel better. Our director Chelena says it best: ‘Comfort for the soul, through the belly.’ Nader Ahmad is often recognized by patients, visitors and employees for consistently going above and beyond every day in the quietest of ways. His genuine caring for others and willingness to do whatever is asked of him, helps this team flourish. He truly epitomizes our mission: Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life.”
Nader, surprised and humbled, accepted the award with gratitude. “I am just speechless and so thankful,” he said.
Marine Corps League to host Christmas Village
The Marines at Marine Post 708 are getting ready and planning "Santa's Christmas Village," which will have Christmas lights, the North Pole, Santa's workshop and a candy land. Cookies and candy will be served.
The event from 4 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 2-3, Dec. 9-10, Dec. 16-17, and Dec. 23.
Admission is $5, children 5 and younger admitted free.
On Dec. 10, Santa himself will be there, along with free toys for the kids, with great food at a great price.
The event will take place at the Marine Corps League Detachment 708, 8405 Sunshine Grove Road, Brooksville.
Unitarians to hold services in Brooksville
The Unitarian Universalist Church in the Pines theme for December is "Wonder.” Sunday services are now being held at Profound Revelations Studios, 316 W. Jefferson St., in Brooksville. Although Zoom meetings are still held, we welcome you to attend in person at our new home.
From Jefferson, turn into the parking lot on the left, just past the sign for COMBS Appliance Repair (COMBS is the blue building). You'll see a small temporary sign for the Unitarian Universalist Church by the driveway. For more information, call 352-600-9555.
Events by Hernando Audubon for December
• A Hernando Audubon Birding Trip to SunWest Park (Pasco County) will take place Saturday, Dec. 3. Meet at 8 a.m. in the southern parking lot at 17362 Old Dixie Highway, Hudson. SunWest Park has been developed around a former limestone mine, creating a 70-acre spring-fed lake. It attracts ducks, shorebirds, gulls and terns. Daily passes can be purchased on site for $5 a day with debit/credit cards only, no cash. Contact Bev: bevalhansen@gmail.com or 352-686-0460.
• A Hernando Audubon Birding Trip to Brooksville Wetlands will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10. Meet at 8 a.m. at the southwest retention pond at Walmart, 7305 Broad St., Brooksville (intersection of U.S. 41 and Wiscon Road). From there we will visit wetlands near Brooksville to look for ducks, wading birds and songbirds. Contact Linda at lindalark85@gmail.com or text 352-428-2629.
• Hernando Audubon Beginning Birding: Friday, Dec. 30, at 8 a.m. at Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. Learn to identify birds at feeders and during a short walk. There will be binoculars available for use. For information, contact Linda at lindalark85@gmail.com or text 352-428-2629.
All are welcome at these free events. For more information, check https://www.hernandoaudubon.org/
Oak Hill Hospital hosts free tobacco quit class
BROOKSVILLE — HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will host a free Tools to Quit Tobacco class for the community on Wednesday, Dec. 21, provided by the Gulfcoast North AHEC Inc. The class will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital’s campus in the two-story Nature Coast Medical Pavilion Conference Room at 11371 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
This free class will provide participants with information about the effects of tobacco use and nicotine dependency, the benefits of quitting, effective tools, and techniques to assist in developing a personalized quit plan to become tobacco-free. Free nicotine replacement patches, gum or lozenges are available if medically appropriate and if the participant is 18 years of age or older. The program covers all forms of tobacco. Registration is required by calling 813-929-1000 or emailing info@gnahec.org
For more information, contact Sheena Thompson, lead tobacco treatment specialist of the Tobacco Free Florida AHEC Cessation Program for Gulfcoast North AHEC Inc., at 813-929-1000 or sthompson@gnahec.org.
Archery Club posts results
The following members participated in the Citrus Archery Club event on Nov. 19.
• Freestyle: 1st, AJ Konon 695
• Sr. Freestyle: 1st, Miguel Ingles 854; 2nd, Daniel Alarcon 827
• Silver Sr. Freestyle: 1st, Dave Ireland 871
• Bowhunter Freestyle: 1st, Pat Herbert 674
• Barebow: 1st, Elly Parker 233
• Master Senior Barebow: 1st, Jane Boston 503
• PeeWee Barebow: 1st, Luna Parker 49
• Cub Barebow: 1st, Giovanni Murphy 188
• Youth Barebow: 1st, Nikolai Kalaschenkow 31
• Youth Freestyle: 1st, Lilli Posey 284
The next club match is at 10 a.m. on Jan. 21.
The next 4-H club meeting is 9 a.m. on Dec. 10. New members are always welcome.
The archery event for the upcoming Florida State Senior Games is Dec. 3 in Wesley Chapel.
The Citrus Archery Club won the 2022 National Field Archery Association Club of the Year Award.
The Citrus Archery Club is located on the corner of Irving Street and Smithfield Avenue in Spring Hill. Monthly public shoots are the third Saturday of the month, hosting a variety of target rounds and 3-D. 4-H meets the second and third Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for youths ages 8 to 18. Memberships are available. Email citrusarchery@yahoo.com.
Oak Hill offers health seminar
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will offer a free community health seminar titled “Osteoporosis: Assessment and Treatment” on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the GME Conference Center, located at 11307 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville (one-story building) on the hospital's campus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five women and more than one in 20 men over age 50 are affected by osteoporosis. Osteoporosis is a condition in which bones become weak and brittle. Dr. Joseph Borrelli, board certified in orthopedic surgery, will discuss ways to assess your risk and take steps to help strengthen weak bones and prevent broken bones.
The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Participants are encouraged to prepare their questions ahead of time. Limited seating is available and light refreshments will be provided.
RSVP by calling 352-597-6333 or visiting HCAFloridaHealthcare.com and clicking Classes and Events.
Oak Hill caregivers donate food
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital held a Thanksgiving food drive and collected more than 5,000 pounds of food to donate to local charities and families in need this holiday season, which included 30 turkeys for families. The following local charities benefited from the food drive:
• Catholic Charities
• Chef Chris Feeding the Homeless
• Dawn Center of Hernando County
• Mid Florida Community Services/Head Start
• Salvation Army
• St. Vincent DePaul
"To see our caregivers answer the call every year, to continue this food drive tradition of 37 years, further shows the compassion and commitment they have for this community,” said chief executive Ken Wicker. “I’m thankful for Director of Medical Staff Services Susan Leavy, and Director of Clinical Informatics Amy Nixon for leading this initiative, and I’m thankful for each and every caregiver who made this donation possible.”
Public records request portal launched
BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County’s government has launched a brand-new public records request portal called “Next Request.”
Citizens who would like to make a public records request pursuant to Florida Statute 119 can now submit a request online through the user-friendly portal by visiting HernandoCountyFL.NextRequest.com. This portal will help connect records requests with each respective department to provide a response in an efficient manner. Citizens will receive real time updates regarding their request and notifications on the status of the requested data.
The Next Request portal also has a list of contact information for record keeping departments pertaining to records not maintained or stored through Hernando County government. This feature is to help citizens connect with local organizations/record departments so they can find the information they are looking for.
When fulfilling a public records request, a fee may be charged if a request takes a substantial amount of staff time or county resources to complete. Florida public records laws state that requests for information must be filled in a reasonable amount of time. In addition to any fee estimates, county staff will give an estimate of the time needed to gather the requested public records. Some public records are exempt by Florida Statutes.
To view the Public Records Policy for Hernando County Government, please visit www.HernandoCounty.us/PublicRecords. For questions or more information, contact Hernando County’s Public Information Office at (352) 540-6426.
Sierra Club to discuss algae crisis
Join the next virtual MeetUp on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 7 to 8 p.m. when Dr. Brian Lapointe, a research professor at FAU’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, will speak about “Florida’s Algae Crisis: The Role of Sewage and Extreme Rainfall Events.”
Lapointe’s research interests include algal physiology and biochemistry, seagrass and coral reef ecology, eutrophication, marine bioinvasions and marine conservation. He will discuss his water quality research in South Florida and the Caribbean region assessing relations between water quality and the health of ocean and coastal waters including recent studies of blue green algae in the Ft. Myers-Cape Coral area after hurricane Irma and heavy rainfall.
Check out the website to register in advance for this meeting at https:www.sierraclub.org/florida/adventure-coast
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
For more information, contact adventurecoast@florida.sierraclub.org or call 352 277-3330.
Mermaid trail to be unveiled
BROOKSVILLE — Florida’s Adventure Coast Visitors Bureau has announced the unveiling date of The Mermaid Tale Trail, created in conjunction with the Hernando County Fine Arts Council, Brooksville Main Street and dozens of artists from the area.
This project coincides with the 75th anniversary of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park.
In honor of the park’s anniversary, 27 mermaid statues will be placed throughout the entire county, creating a trail of public art in the form of mermaids.
Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 12, with remarks by park and county officials, along with the unveiling of the mermaid statues, and a dedication plaque recognizing the Adagio statue and park as National Historic Landmarks.
Dianne Wyatt McDonald, 92, one of the first mermaids who performed on opening day in 1947 and co-creator of the Adagio pose, will be present for the dedication. Afterward, there will be opportunities to meet and greet the artists for The Mermaid Tale Trail.
“We’re delighted to unveil our newest trail of public art while celebrating the 75th anniversary of Weeki Wachee Springs, one of Florida’s original and most iconic attractions, and the inspiration for The Mermaid Tale Trail. The historic mermaids have been the muse of many artists over the decades, today we honor that inspiration by unveiling the first of the statues that will form a trail of Mermaids leading visitors throughout Florida’s Adventure Coast,” said Tammy Heon, manager of Tourism for Florida’s Adventures Coast Visitors Bureau.
Brookridge schedules social dance
The “Mardi Gras” dance will be Feb. 4 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Brookridge Clubhouse. “Johnny Lobo” will be performing with dance music from the 1950s to the 1980s. Casual dress, BYOB; coffee is provided, bring your own snacks.
Tickets will be available at the door for $7 each. Call to reserve your seats in advance, as there is limited availability.
Johnny Wild and the Delights will be coming back to Brookridge for a dance on Jan. 21. Tickets for this special dance are $20 each and $25 at the door. You can preview Johnny Wild at https://youtu.be/bsFzKyKSREO. Val Stratton is stepping down as ticketmaster for the Brookridge Social Dance Committee. Contact Patty at 317-440-6586 or brookridgesocialdance@gmail.com.
Reach out to Guardian ad Litem program
For children involved in the Florida dependency court and child welfare systems, Thanksgiving is a painful reminder that instead of sitting next to mom and dad, they are sitting at a table occupied by strangers or, at best, willing relatives.
For many of these children, the one bright spot in their lives is the presence of a volunteer who has taken an oath to help them overcome their tragic circumstances. Their Guardian ad Litem volunteer is trained and works with child welfare professionals and a Guardian ad Litem attorney, advocating in court for the child’s best interests. The volunteer is focused solely on achieving the goals necessary to provide the child with stability and placement in a loving home where the child can thrive with adults who are willing and capable of providing positive parenting.
Reach out to your community Guardian ad Litem Office at 352-812-6971 or www.guardianadlitem.org to learn more about our current volunteering, employment and available pro bono opportunities.
Restaurant fights Alzheimer’s
Blaine McDaniel is a Jimmy John’s restaurant owner in Brooksville whose family has been impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, and he is using his business to give back.
Throughout November as part of National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, McDaniel is donating a portion of his restaurant’s Friday delivery sales to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to support programs and services for other families who have been affected by Alzheimer’s disease.
Both of his grandmothers died after battling Alzheimer’s disease, so this is a cause that is very personal to him.
“Seeing a loved one’s mind deteriorate from this disease is heartbreaking. My grandmothers loved their grandkids very much and they will never be able to meet my kids,” Blaine said. “Both of them never drank, smoked, or did anything to harm their bodies but were taken way too early. I am finally at a point in my life where I am in the position to be able to give back, so this was an easy decision for me.”
Individuals wishing to join McDaniel in supporting the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America and the fight against Alzheimer’s can do so by visiting www.alzfdn.org or calling 866-232-8484.
