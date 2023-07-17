Road resurfacing coming
BROOKSVILLE — Contractors working for Hernando County will begin resurfacing work on the series of roads beginning July 11.
Work is expected to take four weeks to complete, weather permitting. Roads will remain open; however, delays are expected. Residents will be notified 48 hours prior to work being done on their street.
In the Garden Grove area, work will be done on Tavern Road, Celia Avenue, Evening Star Avenue, Highbury Boulevard, Stromberg Avenue and Spangler Avenue.
In the Ridge Manor area, work will be done on Cimmaron Way, Pocahontas Avenue and Cassandra Way.
ARC Nature Coast sets events
SPRING HILL — The ARC Nature Coast has two events planned, a fundraiser and a dance.
The ARC Summer Sizzler dance will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the ARC facility at 6495 Mariner Blvd. in Spring Hill. Admission is $5 per person and includes pizza, snacks and refreshments.
A fundraiser will be held with Chipotle on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. Order online and use code NRZDBTK or show a flyer at the restaurant for 33% of event proceeds to go to ARC.
The restaurant is at 13207 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
Arts council has vacancy
BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County Commission is accepting applications from individuals wishing to serve as a member on the Fine Arts Council. Two positions are available.
All applicants must be residents and registered voters in Hernando County. These are voluntary, non-paid positions, and an applicant may be designated as an alternate member position.
Applications are available in the County Administrator’s Office, Attention: Jessica Wright, 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville, FL 34604, by calling 352-540-6249, or by visiting the website at www.HernandoCounty.us/Committees.
Applications must be returned to the County Administrator’s Office no later than 5 p.m., Friday, July 21.
For more information about a specific board or committee, contact the County Administrator’s Office at 352-754-4002.
Autism awareness decal offered
Sheriff Al Nienhuis and the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office have presented a new custom-designed Autism Awareness decal, as an addition to the HCSO Project Safe Return program, which is intended to improve interaction between deputies, citizens on the autism spectrum and at-risk individuals with cognitive and/or behavioral disorders, who may be prone to wandering or becoming lost.
The Sheriff’s Office is making the decals, which read “Inside Is a Person with Autism, Please Be Patient,” available to citizens for personal use. These decals can be placed on the doors or windows of residences, as well as vehicle windows, in order to make deputies and first responders aware they may encounter a person with autism.
During both routine calls for service and emergency calls, these decals will alert responding units to engage with citizens who may exhibit sensory sensitivity by utilizing their specialized training on Autism Spectrum Disorders, which is required by the HCSO and provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Citizens may pick up these decals at the HCSO Main Office in Brooksville (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) as well as the District Two Office in Spring Hill (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
Citizens are also strongly encouraged to utilize the HCSO program “Project Safe Return,” which was designed to aid first responders in search and rescue operations for at-risk individuals with cognitive and/or behavioral disorders, who may be prone to wandering or getting lost.
To learn more about Project Safe Return or to register for this free program, go to https://www.hernandosheriff.org/applications/ProjectSafeReturn/.
Dog adoptions suspended
BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County Animal Services suspended dog operations July 11 due to an upper respiratory pathogen suspected to be canine pneumovirus among the kennel population. The suspension will enable isolation of sick and exposed animals to allow the virus to run its course.
Hernando County Animal Services is following best practices and taking a proactive approach based on consultation with the leading University of Florida infectious disease experts. Pneumovirus exists in the community and there is currently no vaccination to provide immunity. HCAS currently has 15 dogs showing signs of upper respiratory infection consistent with pneumovirus. Specimens have been sent out for laboratory testing to confirm the cause of the illness. Pneumovirus is generally not fatal to dogs; no animals at HCAS have died due to this virus.
All HCAS dogs will receive supportive care during their symptomatic period. Suspended services include dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries, and rescue transfers. HCAS understands that suspending dog operations will create a degree of inconvenience for citizens.
The public will be notified when normal dog operations will resume.
Normal operations and hours will continue for all other Hernando County Animal Services.
Terlep Chiropractic hosts bash
SPRING HILL — Terlep Chiropractic, in coordination with the Hernando County School District, will be hosting its annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Terlep Chiropractic, 8466 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill. No tickets are needed for this free community event.
There will be free tacos, shaved ice, face painting, school supplies, school physicals, haircut vouchers and inflatable games.
For more information call 352-666-2222 or visit https://fb.me/e/2FkoiQuYO.
New Rotary Club forming
A newly chartered Rotary Club is forming on the Nature Coast.
On Tuesday, Aug. 2, there will be an evening of celebration in honor of the 20-plus members of the newest club in the district, most of whom are new to Rotary.
A banquet will be held at the Brooksville Elks Lodge, 133383 County Line Road, Spring Hill.
For more information, contact the Nature Coast Club President Jackie Skelton at 727-277-6100.
Live Oak holds open house, registration
The open house and registration for classes at the Live Oak Conservatory will be held on Monday, July 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Carol & Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville. New and returning students are invited to meet members of the faculty.
Live Oak Theatre offers a wide range of opportunities for children and adults to learn about all the performing arts. Some of the classes offered include beginning and advanced tap, jazz and ballet, voice, musical theater, improv and acting at various levels. Live Oak Conservatory’s most popular program is its Acorn Theatre Production Class, beginning Aug. 1.
Private lessons in a wide range of musical instruments are also offered at the conservatory. All classes are taught by veteran performers and instructors.
For information about Live Oak Conservatory go to www.LiveOakTheatre.org/Conservatory, call 352-593-0270 or email Katie@liveoaktheatre.org.
Follow on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/LiveOakTheatre.
Brookridge dance is Aug. 5
Brookridge will host a Carnival-themed dance Aug. 5 with Johnny Lobo from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Brookridge Clubhouse, 8150 Hampton St., Brooksville.
Tickets will be available at the door for $7 each. Come dressed to the nines or wear your comfy dancing gear.
BYOB and your goodies, coffee and ice will be provided.
Sept. 5 is a "Sock Hop" dance with Angelo performing.
The center is also partnering up with the Men's Club for a Halloween dance party on Oct. 28. Billy Lindsey will be performing some of his best music. Tickets are $7 and on sale now.
Johnny Wild and the Delights will be doing a special performance for us on Jan. 20, 2024. These tickets are $20 each. Contact Thadd to reserve your seats at 352-345-5271.
All other dances, contact Patty at 317-440-6586 or brookridgesocialdance1@gmail.
Sheriff to hold Citizens Academy
Maybe you’re considering a career in law enforcement or just want to see what the Sheriff’s Office does every day.
Attending the next session of the nine-week HCSO Citizens Academy is your next step, and after graduation you can apply to become a volunteer in a variety of capacities at the Sheriff's Office.
The academy will begin on Thursday, Sept. 7, and will be held each subsequent Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. or from 6 to 9 p.m., with the final class on Nov. 2.
Citizens will observe demonstrations by K-9 handlers, receive a tour of the detention center, and learn about forensics, uniform patrol, traffic unit, administration, investigations, vice and narcotics, communications/911, aviation and marine units, mounted patrol, and legal issues and perspectives.
A few lucky attendees will get a chance to go through various interactive scenarios using a laser shot simulator, where you must decide in real-time whether a use of force is justified.
Classes are free and offered to adults 18 years of age or older. Teenagers, age 16 and 17, who have an interest in law enforcement may attend with an adult.
Interested individuals should visit https://www.hernandosheriff.org/CitizensAcademy.aspx.
The deadline to register is by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11.
Once the application has been processed you will be notified of your acceptance into the class. Space is limited. Call Amber McClanahan at 352- 797-3680 for more information.
Car and truck show planned
The marines from Detachment 708 and Register Chevrolet are teaming up to have a car and truck show. There will be classics, funny cars, muscle cars and the latest models.
Also, they are going to have a raffle for a new 2024 Chevrolet Trax. Tickets are $100 each.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Register Chevrolet, 14181 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
For information, call 352-556-3045 or 866-901-1913.
Visit the Marines on Facebook at Mcl 708 oorah.
5 named to PHSC board of trustees
TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the appointment of Nicole Newlon and the reappointment of Jeff Harrington, Lee Maggard, John Mitten and Rebecca Schulkowski to the Pasco-Hernando State College District Board of Trustees.
Newlon is an attorney at Johnson, Newlon & DeCort, P.A. and is a former city commissioner for Dade City. Harrington is the chief deputy sheriff at the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. Maggard is the vice president and credit officer for BankFlorida in Dade City. Mitten is the franchise owner of a Chick-fil-A in Spring Hill and a former chairman of the Hernando County Commission. Schulkowski is president at BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel.
The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
Parrot Heads back Special Olympics
NEW PORT RICHEY — Our Lady Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus Council 11680 recently received a $600 donation toward its Special Olympics-Pasco fund drive from the Nature Coast Parrot Head Club. The Parrot Head Club is a community-based organization focused on helping make the world around us a better and happier place.
“This is the second year in a row that the Nature Coast Parrot Head Club has supported the Knights’ Special Olympics-Pasco fundraising initiative,” said Santo Merillo, president of the club, “and we are excited to be a part of this worthwhile effort.”
Steve Early, chair of the Knights Special Olympics program, added, “This donation will make it possible for us to continue to financially support the various programs offered by Special Olympics in Pasco County.” In addition, the Knights of Columbus annually conduct a Tootsie Roll Drive every spring to secure on-going funds for Special Olympics-Pasco.
More information about the Nature Coast Parrot Head Club can be found at naturecoastphc.com.
