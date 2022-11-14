Utility work scheduled
BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County Utilities Department will be performing scheduled utility improvements via a contractor on Weeping Willow Street. The work was scheduled to begin on Nov. 7, and be completed by Wednesday, Nov. 23. The public will be notified of any potential delays.
The work will require a road closure and the road will only open to local traffic. All side streets within the lane closure will remain open to motorists; however, minor traffic delays are to be expected. There will be a signed detour in place to assist motorist and residents.
For additional information contact the Hernando County Utilities Department at 352-754-4858. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
‘Turkey Bowl’ rescheduled to Nov. 15
The second annual “Turkey Bowl” to benefit local families in need of food baskets for Thanksgiving will take place at 6 p.m. on Nov. 15 at Hernando High School’s football stadium.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies will play the Hernando High School football team in a game of flag football.
Bring a canned food item, or non-perishable food items as your entry to this fun event. Vouchers for turkeys and hams are also accepted.
The event was rescheduled because of Tropical Storm Nicole.
2 appointed to Housing Authority
BROOKSVILLE — Two community members have been appointed to serve on the Hernando County Housing Authority.
The Housing Authority has a five-member Board of Commissioners whose members are appointed by the governor. Those individuals selected on Oct. 21 were John Carroll and Clifford Manuel.
Carroll is a correctional officer for the Florida Department of Corrections. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Disabled American Veterans and the Military Police Regimental Association. Carroll earned his bachelor’s degree in history and political science from Saint Leo University.
Manuel is the president and chief executive officer for Coastal Engineering Associates Inc. He currently serves as chairman of the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority. Manuel earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Florida.
The Housing Authority administers three main programs — the Section 8 Housing Choice voucher program, the State Housing Initiatives Partnership program and a Neighbor Stabilization Program rental program.
Hasenmeier named Fire Chief
BROOKSVILLE — Paul Hasenmeier has been named the Hernando County Director of Public Safety and Fire Chief.
Hasenmeier joined the Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services Team on Oct. 17. He earned a bachelor’s degree in fire science from Columbia Southern University as well as a master’s degree in public administration from Capella University. He is a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program. Additionally, Hasenmeier has been trained as a firefighter, paramedic, instructor, fire inspector and in all NFPA 1670’s technical rescue disciplines.
Oak Hill Hospital, HCSO collects 56.8 pounds of medications
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office collected 56.8 pounds of medications during the second annual Crush the Crisis National Opioid Take Back Day event on Saturday, Oct. 29.
“We’re very fortunate that the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has a 24/7/365 safe medication drop-off at their main office,” said David P. Slovut, chief medical officer. “This annual event provides us the opportunity to connect with community members, help take unused and expired medication off the streets, and to bring awareness to that 24/7 /365 drop-off opportunity. The sooner we get these medications out of homes and off the streets, the better.”
This year, all 15 HCA Healthcare U.S. divisions participated in a Crush the Crisis National Opioid Take Back Day at 110 collection sites across 17 states.
Hospital holds seminar on osteoporosis
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will offer a free community health seminar titled “Osteoporosis: Assessment and Treatment” on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the GME Conference Center, 11307 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville (one-story building) on the hospital's campus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 5 women and greater than 1 in 20 men over the age of 50 are affected by osteoporosis, a condition in which bones become weak and brittle. Dr. Joseph Borrelli, board certified in orthopedic surgery, will discuss ways to assess your risk and take steps to help strengthen weak bones and prevent broken bones.
The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Participants are encouraged to prepare their questions ahead of time. Limited seating is available and light refreshments will be provided.
RSVP by calling 352-597-6333 or visiting HCAFloridaHealthcare.com and clicking Classes and Events.
Downtown Brooksville hosts events
BROOKSVILLE — Several upcoming events will take place in downtown Brooksville, and will offer fun for the whole family, Brooksville Main Street said in a press release.
• The Festival of Trees is a free exhibit for the public from Nov. 16-26 at the Brooksville Welcome Center. By providing a decorated tree or wreath, you give participants a chance to hear about your business. Items are auctioned off at the end of the exhibit and all funds go toward new downtown public art installations.
• The Art & Wine Stroll will take place on Nov. 17 from 5 to 9 p.m. It’s a free event but beverages are sold separately. VIP tickets are available for $30 and include three drinks, appetizers and access to the exclusive VIP lounge.
• Small Business Saturday will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 26 in Historic Downtown Brooksville. There will be shopping specials, craft vendors and a T-shirt giveaway.
• Christmas on Main will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, in the downtown area, and will include Santa, of course, and the traditional lighting of the Christmas tree.
For more information on these events, visit www.WeLoveBVL.org.
Artists sought for Art on Fire program
BROOKSVILLE — Brooksville Gallery 201 coordinator Pedram Moghaddam has announced a “Call to Artists” for the Brooksville Fire Department’s upcoming Art on Fire program, a collaborative effort along with the Hernando County Fine Arts Council.
Program organizers are looking for artists to contribute their talents to the city and the Brooksville Fire Department. Interested artists (no residency requirements) will be permitted to “adopt” select fire hydrants within the corporate limits of Brooksville and create artistic designs for each.
Interested parties can participate by completing the application with a design proposal, choosing their preferred select hydrant location, completing the waiver and submitting the forms to the city of Brooksville. No more than three designs per artist. All design applications will be reviewed and the selected applicants will be contact by the City of Brooksville.
Artists are welcome to use stencils, air brush with masking tape, or freehand but only paint may be used, and there are several paint types from which to choose. Artists must bring their own art supplies and paint.
All hydrants must be completed by Jan. 4, 2023, and QR codes will be displayed to provide further information on each artist.
Entry forms can be found on the city website at https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/275/2232/Brooksville-Gallery-201
Project Connect council meets
There will be a Project Connect Interagency Council meeting from 9 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 14.
It will be a virtual meeting on Microsoft Teams. The mission of the Hernando County Interagency Council is to increase agency and parent/family involvement at the school level and help students with disabilities in transitioning to adult life by empowering them with the knowledge and tools to become participating members of their communities.
This meeting is for parents, who can ask questions, gather contact information, and determine a plan of next steps to help your family during this transitional phase.
Teachers and students are also welcome to join from their learning environment, either through their at home digital platform or their classroom. Teachers and students should be able to access valuable resources to use in the classroom or community as they work on academic and employment goals.
Local agencies can log in as a guest. Enter your name and agency into the chat along with any contact information you would like to share.
For more information, call 352-797-7022, Ext. 490. The meeting will be at https://tinyurl.com/zh6jb2rm.
Lift-a-Thon for Special Olympics on tap
SPRING HILL — Epic Health and Fitness, a growing gym franchise, will be hosting its first Lift-a-Thon fundraiser in support of the Special Olympics on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. at its Spring Hill facility at 7351 Spring Hill Drive.
Epic Health and Fitness’s owners Ryan and Kelly Unger have partnered with the Special Olympics powerlifting team of Hernando County, a program that provides year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for people with intellectual disabilities. The fundraiser requests a $25 entry fee to participate with all proceeds going to the Special Olympics.
Trophies will be granted to first, second and third place winners. Winning participants in both the male and female categories will also receive Epic Health and Fitness apparel, supplements and other prizes. Anyone interested in participating can contact Epic Health and Fitness at 352-600-7398 or sign up in-person on the day of the event.
For more information on Epic Health and Fitness and the Lift-a-thon, visit EpicHealthandFitness.com.
Reach out to Guardian ad Litem program
For children involved in the Florida dependency court and child welfare systems, Thanksgiving is a painful reminder that instead of sitting next to mom and dad, they are sitting at a table occupied by strangers or, at best, willing relatives.
For many of these children, the one bright spot in their lives is the presence of a volunteer who has taken an oath to help them overcome their tragic circumstances. Their Guardian ad Litem volunteer is trained and works with child welfare professionals and a Guardian ad Litem attorney, advocating in court for the child’s best interests. The volunteer is focused solely on achieving the goals necessary to provide the child with stability and placement in a loving home where the child can thrive with adults who are willing and capable of providing positive parenting.
Reach out to your community Guardian ad Litem Office at 352-812-6971 or www.guardianadlitem.org to learn more about our current volunteering, employment and available pro bono opportunities
Restaurant fights Alzheimer’s
Blaine McDaniel is a Jimmy John’s restaurant owner in Brooksville whose family has been impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, and he is using his business to give back.
Throughout November as part of National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, McDaniel is donating a portion of his restaurant’s Friday delivery sales to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to support programs and services for other families who have been affected by Alzheimer’s disease.
Both of his grandmothers died after battling Alzheimer’s disease, so this is a cause that is very personal to him.
“Seeing a loved one’s mind deteriorate from this disease is heartbreaking. My grandmothers loved their grandkids very much and they will never be able to meet my kids,” Blaine said. “Both of them never drank, smoked, or did anything to harm their bodies but were taken way too early. I am finally at a point in my life where I am in the position to be able to give back, so this was an easy decision for me.”
Individuals wishing to join McDaniel in supporting the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America and the fight against Alzheimer’s can do so by visiting www.alzfdn.org or calling 866-232-8484.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.