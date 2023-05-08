EliteCare welcomes new doctor
Francisco Hernandez Mendez, M.D., Diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine, has joined EliteCare Health Centers. His practice is at 8363 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa. Call 352-654-2070 to schedule an appointment.
Mendez is bilingual in both English and Spanish. He received his medical degree from Universidad Autonoma of Guadalajara School of Medicine in Guadalajara, Mexico. He completed his residency in family medicine at Manati Medical Center Hospital in Manati, Puerto Rico. He completed the New York Medical College Fifth Pathway Program certification in 2008.
Mendez is an associate member of the Alumni Association of New York Medical College and is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and Florida Academy of Family Physicians.
Celebrate PRIDE at Marker 48
Join the LGBTQ+ Caucus of the Nature Coast and Marker 48 for PRIDE weekend from Thursday, June 8, to Sunday, June 11. The NCR LGBTQ+ Caucus will be there with an event table and raffles on Friday, June 9. Join us for fun, fellowship and PRIDE.
Chinsegut named Gateway site
The great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail has welcomed Chinsegut Wildlife and Environmental Area as its ninth Gateway site. Gateways are specially selected sites that put the “Great” in Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail. They are known for two things: having some of the best birding and wildlife viewing in Florida, and offering excellent educational opportunities.
At Gateway sites, visitors not only experience and learn about Florida’s wildlife and ecosystems, they can also access GFBWT resources like bird and butterfly checklists, trail guides and more.
Chinsegut offers many programs to introduce residents and visitors to important local wildlife and habitats, enriching people’s sense of place, knowledge of local natural communities and what is required to keep them healthy.
FDOT project gets more funding
The Hernando/Citrus MPO Board has approved the advancement of an additional $2,321,258 for the widening of U.S. Highway 41 from south of the Withlacoochee Trail Bridge to north of North Sportsman Point.
The purpose of this project is to reconstruct and widen U.S. 41 from the existing two lanes to a four-lane road with median separation. It includes bike lanes, sidewalks, new bridges over the Withlacoochee Trail, a mid-block pedestrian crossing and new pond sites.
Construction is anticipated to begin in 2026. See details at https://www.fdottampabay.com/project/473/257165-4-52-01.
Dementia care seminar planned
United Way of Hernando County will be hosting its Semi-Annual Dementia Care Seminar on Thursday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to noon at 10515 Northcliffe Blvd, Spring Hill. This free seminar is for families and caregivers focusing on loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
"If you are caring for someone living with dementia, you need to be at this seminar,” said Gary Joseph LeBlanc. “We will be covering the best standards in care communication techniques and more."
LeBlanc will be presenting on the A-Z’s of dementia-related diagnoses as well as best case practices, communication tactics and strategies to handle behaviors that come with dementia care.
Join United Way of Hernando for breakfast, while exploring a variety of health vendors from 211, Mid Florida Community Services, and so many more specialties. Attendees must RSVP to reserve their seat by visiting www.UnitedWayHernando.org/2023Dementia, calling the UW office at 352-688-2026, or by emailing Care@UnitedWayHernando.org. On-site respite care will be provided at this event by Always Near Home Care (indicate your need when registering).
Mental-health researchers get grants
TAMPA — Two separate projects led by faculty in the University of South Florida College of Education and College of Behavioral and Community Sciences are being funded by a combined $8 million from the U.S. Department of Education to address mental health in Tampa Bay K-12 students.
Stacy-Ann January, associate professor in the Department of Educational and Psychological Studies, is leading efforts to enhance the capacity and effectiveness of school psychologists by helping schools adopt a framework for mental health assessments and intervention techniques. Through Project TIERS, which stands for “Targeted and Intensive Emotional and Relational Support,” USF will partner with local elementary schools in greatest need of assistance.
It expands upon USF’s school psychology program, in which 21 graduate students will spend the next five years working in local schools to identify students in need of support and tailor their services based on the intensity of their situation. January will then share what they learned with school psychologists across the country.
In the College of Behavioral and Community Sciences, several faculty members are working with the Hillsborough, Hernando and Manatee school districts to launch Project MABAS, which stands for “Mental Health Applied Behavior Analysis Social Work.”
Project MABAS, also funded by a five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education, will help diversify the school-based mental health services workforce by enhancing the pipeline of behavior analysts and social workers. Forty USF graduate students from diverse backgrounds enrolled in the applied behavior analysis or social work programs will provide integrated behavioral and mental health services in high-need schools, helping improve social-emotional, behavioral, and educational outcomes.
USF students enrolled in Project MABAS and Project TIERS will receive tuition support and a stipend. In turn, they will have the training and skills needed to help thousands of children throughout their careers.
Hernando student honored
ORLANDO — The Florida Department of Education celebrated academic excellence at Florida’s 26th annual Sunshine State Scholars conference in Orlando, honoring the state’s top performing 11th-grade students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). More than 100 student-scholars and their parents attended the two-day event, which was hosted by the Florida Department of Education and the Florida Education Foundation. Twenty-eight students also received 1-year scholarships funded by State Farm and the Florida Prepaid College Foundation.
Madalyn Sapia of Hernando County was one of the students honored.
“Sunshine State Scholars celebrates the best of the best in STEM learning,” said Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. “Thank you to all of our scholars who attended the event, and it is my hope they will choose Florida’s number one ranked higher education system when deciding where to continue their education.”
This year, 105 scholars participated in a “think tank” addressing difficult Florida challenges, which included problem-solving activities and presentations from industry and research experts. Each scholar also received a brand new iPad courtesy of AT&T, and SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment provided each scholar with two tickets to enjoy a day at the park.
Lambert to lead WREC
The Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative’s Board of Trustees announced the appointment of David Lambert as the new general manager of the electric cooperative.
“As the manager of member relations, David was instrumental in orchestrating business strategy and operations with demonstrated results in complex business environments, managing multiple facets of the cooperative," said Terry Schrader, board president. "Myself, the Board of Trustees, leadership and the employees of WREC all look forward to working with David as he brings his talents, expertise, and passion to his new role.”
Lambert will succeed Billy Brown after Brown’s 67 years of service with the Cooperative.
Bilirakis files sinkhole bill
U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla, and Darren Soto, D-Fla., have filed the Sinkhole Mapping Act of 2023. The bill directs the United States Geological Survey to conduct studies on the short- and long-term mechanisms potentially contribute to the triggering of sinkholes, including extreme storm events, prolonged droughts leading to shifts in water management practices, as well as ongoing aquafer depletion, and other major changes in water use.
This legislation also directs the director of the USGS to establish and maintain a public website that displays maps that depict zones that are at greater risk of sinkhole formation and other relevant information critical for use by community planners and emergency managers. This will give community planners and first responders access to information on where sinkholes are likely to form.
“In recent years we have seen throughout Tampa Bay how dangerous sinkholes can be for neighborhoods,” Bilirakis said. “To improve public safety and consumer protection, we need to study the causes and remedies of sinkholes while developing geological maps to delineate the highest risk areas for sinkholes to occur. I look forward to working on this important bipartisan initiative with my colleagues.
Report shows pandemic aid blunted financial crisis, but warning signs are on horizon
The United Way’s newest ALICE Florida Report: “ALICE in the Crosscurrents” finds that while the Covid-19 pandemic brought employment shifts, health struggles and school/business closures in 2021, it also spurred unprecedented public assistance through pandemic relief measures. The ranks of Florida residents unable to afford the basic necessities grew by more than twice as much during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a total of 3.9 million households (or 45%) struggling to afford basics means by 2021. As highlighted in the ALICE Report, in 2019, 36,935 households in Hernando County were below the ALICE Threshold; by 2021 this number increased by 6% to a total of 39,331 households.
ALICE is an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — households that earn more than the federal poverty level, but less than what is needed to survive in the modern economy (the ALICE Threshold). ALICE is those working low-wage jobs, with little or no savings and one crisis away from poverty. These individuals have been overlooked and undercounted by traditional poverty measures.
While job disruptions and inflation delivered significant financial pain, a combination of pandemic supports and rising wages did help to blunt what could have been a deeper financial crisis, the Report finds. However, as some benefits are peeled back, and inflation persists, signs of greater financial stress are on the horizon.
Even with the variety of temporary pandemic supports available, in 2021, a family of four with two-full time workers, earning a combined hourly wage of $34.23, as a retail salesperson and a cashier — two of the most common occupations in Florida — fell short of affording the family budget by $2,738.
To explore the report and access online, interactive dashboards that provide data on financial hardship at the state, county and local level, visit United4ALICE.org/ALICECrosscurrents. Become an ALICE advocate and join United Ways across the state, as local leaders host community conversations around solutions for this struggling population. More on Hernando County can be found at UnitedWayHernando.org/ALICE.
Chicken Salad Chick opens in Brooksville
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, opened its newest Florida location in Brooksville. This marks the brand’s 35th restaurant in Florida and the fifth for local franchise owners Paul and Linsay Rohr, who also own Chicks in Palm Harbor, Seminole, Trinity and St. Petersburg.
Located at 13659 Tundra Drive, Chicken Salad Chick Brooksville boasts a drive-thru and a large, covered patio.
“Chicken Salad Chick is built on Southern hospitality, and we know our newest restaurant is going to fit right in with Brooksville’s rich history and the Old World charm of Cortez Boulevard,” said Paul Rohr. “Linsay and I can’t wait to open our doors and have the opportunity to serve our fresh, made-from-scratch menu to a whole new community of friends and neighbors. We are especially excited about the spacious covered patio, which seats 36 and will be the perfect place for guests to enjoy a delicious meal with their Chick favorites.”
Chicken Salad Chick in Brooksville will be open Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.
Bilirakis introduces proposal to encourage pharmaceutical independence from China
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis has joined several other legislators to introduce legislation to make the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain less dependent on China and other foreign adversaries.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, approximately 72 percent of active pharmaceutical ingredients used in the U.S. drug supply are manufactured in more than 150 countries, with 13 percent coming from China alone. The U.S. is also dependent on other countries for personal protective equipment, with approximately 95 percent of surgical masks and 70 percent of tighter-fitting respirators, such as N95 masks, being made overseas.
The Manufacturing API, Drugs, and Excipients (MADE) in America Act will work to mitigate drug shortages and medical supply chain crunches while incentivizing the domestic manufacturing of drugs, API, PPE, and diagnostics.
“Throughout the country, Americans are continuing to suffer from shortages in critical medications because our pharmaceutical supply chain relies too heavily on foreign sources that are vulnerable to disruptions,” Bilirakis said. “I’m proud to be working with my colleagues on this important legislation that will solve this problem by encouraging the development of medications that are Made in the USA.”
A new tax credit would only apply to manufacturers operating in certain Opportunity Zones across the United States. This will work to bring manufacturing back to the United States through incentives aimed at leveling the playing field, rather than through punitive and ultimately counter-productive mandates.
Hernando awarded federal funds under emergency food and shelter program
Hernando County has been awarded a total of $57,571 to supplement Emergency Food and Shelter Programs throughout the county for Phase 40. The announcement was made by a national board that is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. The award amount is based on the average number of unemployed individuals in the Hernando area, the total number of individuals below the poverty level, and the jurisdiction’s total population.
Agency applications are now being accepted for Phase 40. A local board made up of representatives from American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, local government, the Jewish Federation, Mid Florida Homeless Coalition, and United Way of Hernando County will determine how the funds are to be granted to qualified Hernando County organizations. These funds are to be distributed to supplement and expand ongoing efforts to provide shelter, food and supportive services for Hernando’s hungry, homeless, and residents in economic crisis. The local board is responsible for the process and recommendation of agencies who will receive EFSP funds and any additional funds under this program.
Agencies interested in applying for Phase 40 program funds may email a request for application to Finance@UnitedWayHernando.org. It is recommended for applying agencies to visit www.efsp.unitedway.org prior to submission, for additional tools that cover EFSP requirements, recent changes, reporting for Local Recipient Organizations, as well as the EFSP Manual.
Hard copies of completed applications are to be submitted to the United Way of Hernando County office via mail or drop-off no later than Friday, April 28, by 5 p.m. United Way of Hernando County address is 4028 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. The local board will review applications shortly after, and applicants will be contacted by mid-May with allocation results and further instructions.
For more information on the Emergency Food & Shelter National Board Program, visit www.efsp.unitedway.org.
Marine Corps League to host ‘Meatloaf Monday’
The second Monday of every month is “Meatloaf Monday” from 3 to 6 p.m. for $5.
Every other Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. will be hamburger and fries for $5.
With a free draft beer, additional burger topping $1 each, also receive a ticket for a chance to win $50.
Whiskey and wings every Wednesday, with whisky shots $3 and wings 75 cents each.
A March 26 veteran fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. will have live music, food and raffles.
Motorcycle riders, make plans to attend and come out and help us support a local veteran in need.
For all other information on upcoming events, like and follow us on Facebook
“mcl708 oorah,” or call 352-556-3045 for any questions.
Armenian genocide education act introduced
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On April 24, on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla. and 41 co-sponsors introduced the Armenian Genocide Education Act, bipartisan legislation to promote accurate and effective education about the Armenian genocide.
The act establishes a new program in the Library of Congress tasked with developing resources, including digital resources, to foster understanding about why and how the Armenian genocide happened. These resources will be incorporated into curricula at schools across the country. The bill authorizes $2 million annually for the program over five years and allows the Library of Congress to supplement this funding with private donations.
“Our darkest moments as a human race have come during times when those who knew better stood silently, making excuses for passivity and allowing injustice and persecution to reign. We must acknowledge the atrocities of the past so that we might hopefully prevent them in the future,” Bilirakis said.
