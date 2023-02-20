Stage West show postponed
The Feb. 17 to 26 show “Leading Ladies” has been postponed.
The new dates are May 19 to 28.
Please contact the Stage West Box Office for more information.
Hawks home opener is March 4
The Super Bowl is history for this year, but there’s still football to be watched and a local team to cheer on to victory.
The Hernando County Hawks, an adult amateur football team, will play their first regular season game against the Orlando Americans in Orlando. The Hawks’ home opener will be on March 4 against the defending Elite American Football League champions, the Bay Area Reapers.
All home games will be played at Hernando High School in downtown Brooksville. Kickoff for all home games will be at 5 p.m.
County incentivizes septic upgrades
The county is launching the Hernando County Septic Upgrade Incentive Program, encouraging homeowners to voluntarily remediate existing conventional septic systems. The website and application are set to open Wednesday, Feb. 22, at noon and can only be found by visiting www.HernandoCounty.us/SepticUpgrade.
The incentive program is intended to offset a portion of homeowner costs by providing certified septic system installers and licensed plumbers with up to $7,500 for the installation of enhanced nitrogen-reducing features to existing homes within Hernando County that are located within the Weeki Wachee Springs Priority Focus Area.
All work included in the contract will be between the homeowner and the contractor. Only homeowners who are eligible will receive the list of participating contractors.
Applications for assistance in the program are accepted on a first come, first served basis, as funds are available.
Call Tara Reynolds, Government Services Group, at 850-681-3717 for assistance. The Hernando County Utilities Department does not accept applications and cannot mail them on a homeowner’s behalf.
Temple Beth David to hold bazaar
Temple Beth David, 13158 Antelope St., Spring Hill, presents the 27th annual Food Fest and Spring Bazaar on Sunday, March 19. Come and enjoy an afternoon of delicious foods, local vendors, music and plants to buy.
Vendors will be on site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the food hall will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call the Temple office at 352-686-7034. Pre-ordering will be available at www.tbdfl.org.
Staff sworn in at Sheriff’s Office
On the morning of Feb. 13, Sheriff Al Nienhuis swore in 11 new HCSO employees.
They are Shelby Bishop, assistant medical director; Raziel Solich, C.N.A./Phlebotomist; Paul Poxson, automotive mechanic; David McGraw, fleet specialist; Crystal Palacios, Telecommunicator I; Lisa Pyle, records clerk; Austin Campbell, DST Cadet; Susan Cook, DST Cadet; Jason Shiflett, PST Cadet; Austin Hendrick, Deputy Sheriff; and Dominic Pannone, Deputy Sheriff.
Jail passes standards inspection
On Feb. 1, the Hernando County Detention Center successfully passed its annual Florida Model Jail Standards Inspection, drawing high praise with inspectors from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
This is the 13th consecutive inspection that the facility has passed while being operated by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
The Florida Model Jail Standards are the statutorily mandated minimum standards that jails across Florida must meet to ensure the constitutional rights of those incarcerated are upheld. Prior to 1996, the Florida Department of Corrections was responsible for the standards and inspection process for local county jails through the Office of the Inspector General. Legislation was passed in 1996 that gave the authority of inspections to the local level.
Twenty different areas were inspected, including housing, kitchen, medical, programs and sanitation. Inmate disciplinary actions and reports were also examined. Both inmates and staff were interviewed at length for independent views of daily operations.
Wellness lecture scheduled
SPRING HILL — Integrative Healing at OM LLC will present a wellness lecture titled “Clean-up Time: Detoxing, Fasting, Autophagy” on Thursday, March 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The lecture will be held at the auditorium at the WellCome OM Integral Healing & Education Center, 4260 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill. The lecture is being presented by Maria Scunziano-Singh, MD, NMD.
To register for this free lecture visit http://bit.ly/3XFLWhb.
For information, visit www.WellComeOmCenter.com or call 352-600-4242.
Beer and Wine Fest coming
The Hernando Untapped Beer & Wine Festival will be held on Saturday, March 4, at Lead Foot City from 6 to 10 p.m.
Marketing, branding and vendor opportunities are available, and tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/mamz2umc.
Leadfoot City is at 17109 Old Ayers Road, Brooksville.
There will be food trucks, vendors and local merchants in addition to over 30 breweries, wineries and distilleries, including local favorites. VIPs will enjoy early admission at 5 p.m., tasting glass, specialty food, VIP seating, beer and wine. General admission provides a tasting glass and unlimited sampling of beer and wine.
For more information, visit www.hernandochamber.com.
Dog kennels to be closed
Hernando County Animal Services has building maintenance began on Feb. 10.
Due to the nature of the repairs the dog kennel areas will be closed to the public. Some of the dogs will be sent to boarding facilities during the repairs. Dog intakes will be limited to emergency intakes only.
Dog adoptions will be by appointment only and can be scheduled at 352-796-5062. Cat adoptions and county license issuance will be conducted as normal.
Normal operations will resume in about two weeks.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to address some priority needs to our facility,” said Shelter Manager James Terry. “Although inconvenient, these repairs will help us better serve our citizens and animals alike.”
To contact Hernando County Animal Services, call 352-796-5062. View adoptable animals by visiting www.Facebook.com/HernandoCountyAnimalServices.
County offices to close
The following Hernando County offices/services will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of Presidents Day.
• All Hernando County government offices and library services. Normal business hours will resume for these offices/services on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
• TheBus will operate normal business hours on Monday, Feb. 20, and will remain open on Presidents Day.
• Hernando County Animal Services will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Normal business hours will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
• The West Hernando and East Hernando Solid Waste Convenience Centers will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, as normal. The Main Landfill at 14450 Landfill Road in Brooksville will remain open and Republic Services will be providing trash, recycling and yard waste collection services as normal.
Guardian ad Litem rebrands
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office has revealed a new logo and brand identity.
“Although we will have a new brand, our values and focus will not change. We are pivoting to something greater,” said Dennis Moore, statewide guardian ad litem office executive director. “Our new brand, associated only with Florida, will help us reach more people and partners. The new identity will now incorporate all aspects of what the Statewide Florida Guardian ad Litem Office does, including the independent legal representation of abused and neglected children.”
Rural electric grid gets $368M
GAINESVILLE — The U.S. Agriculture Department is investing $368 million to help five electric cooperatives and utilities expand and modernize the nation’s rural electric grid and increase grid security, including the Withlacoochie River Electric Cooperative.
“These critical investments will benefit rural people and businesses in many ways for decades to come,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “This funding will help rural cooperatives and utilities invest in changes that make our energy more efficient, more reliable, and more affordable. Investing in infrastructure – roads, bridges, broadband and energy – supports good-paying jobs and keeps the United States poised to lead the global economy.”
Peace River Electric Cooperative is receiving a $46 million award to connect 10,541 consumers and build and improve 789 miles of line. This award includes $1,299,000 in smart grid technologies. Peace River Electric, headquartered in Wauchula, serves an average of 53,698 consumers over 4,151 miles of line in 10 counties in East central Florida.
Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative is receiving a $225 million award to connect 18,673 consumers and build and improve 580 miles of line. The award includes various smart grid projects in the amount of $30,547,838, including the installation of 60 miles of fiber cable and communications equipment necessary to create and operate fiber communications to connect utility owned/leased facilities. Withlacoochee River Electric, headquartered in Dade City, provides service to an average of 229,911 members over 11,505 miles of line in Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties.
Recovery center to open
The medical treatment team at New Season Treatment Center opened its 25th recovery center in Florida on Jan. 26 to serve the residents of Hernando County. The center is at 4195 Mariner Boulevard.
“It’s been a long but worthwhile process of getting everything ready for this opening. We have a beautiful building and kind, experienced staff that cannot wait to start helping patients,” said Stephanie Isle, the program director of the new treatment center.
New Season Treatment Center, a leading provider of recovery care for patients with Opioid Use Disorder, provides customized patient treatment plans using both medication-assisted treatment (MAT) and compassionate counseling therapy. MAT coupled with counseling has proven to increase the workforce and economy within communities by 41% while decreasing misconduct and lawlessness in neighborhoods by 87%.
Those interested in learning more about the center are invited to visit https://www.newseason.com/treatment-center-locations/florida/hernando-county-treatment-center/.
Confidential, around-the-clock help is available for anyone battling opioid misuse by calling 1-877-284-7074 or clicking Get Help Now on the web page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.