School Board meetings rescheduled
The meetings of the Hernando County School Board originally scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 8 have been rescheduled to Thursday, Aug. 10.
The workshop will take place at 2:30 p.m. and the regular meeting will take place at 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 14, is the first day of school for all students.
Back to School Bash set for Aug. 12
The kids might not like the idea, but school starts soon, and they need supplies to be ready for another year of learning.
The City of Brooksville Community Back to School Bash will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Tom Varn Park, 301 Darby Lane.
There will be a backpack giveaway, free haircuts for boys and girls, bounce houses, music, food and drink, and more.
For more information, call the city’s Parks and Recreation Department at 352-540-3830.
Live Oak expands dance classes
The Live Oak Conservatory has expanded its after-school dance classes, which are held at the Carol & Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd., in Brooksville. A tap class, a jazz class, and beginner ballet class will be held at various times on Tuesday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m.
The tap class is taught by Brianna Genao. The jazz and beginner ballet class are taught by Live Oak veteran dance instructor Kat Burburan. Classes begin the week of Aug. 28.
For information about our after school classes and the Live Oak Conservatory, go to www.LiveOakTheatre.org/Conservatory, call 352-593-0270 or email Katie@liveoaktheatre.org.
Live Oak Theatre offers a wide range of opportunities for children (5-18) and adults to learn about all the performing arts. Some of the classes offered include beginning and advanced tap, jazz and ballet, voice, musical theater, improv and acting at various levels.
Private lessons in a wide range of musical instruments are also offered at the conservatory. All classes are taught by veteran performers and instructors.
Multicultural parade, festival set for Oct. 7
BROOKSVILLE — The second annual Multicultural Parade & Festival, in partnership with Hernando Hispanic Heritage, will take place on Oct. 7.
The fun begins at 11 a.m. with a parade and the festival starts directly after. There will be live music, foods of the world and a new series of Mobile Murals at Hernando Park.
If you are interested in vending for this event, go to https://www.welovebvl.org/multicultural-parade-vendor-form.
Volunteer opportunities open at Sheriff’s Office
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is seeking individuals who are interested in using their skills and talents to help others.
Sheriff's Emergency Response Volunteers provide assistance to law enforcement personnel in a variety of situations and events. They will be activated to assist with events such as searches for missing adults and children, grid searches, law enforcement scenes that are active for extended periods, and special events and programs to name a few.
Volunteers will be provided with extensive, on-going training, and will always be supervised. Volunteers will not be placed in, or permitted access to, crime scenes and/or any location where imminent danger is present. Volunteers are provided with an HCSO volunteer ID card and a uniform shirt.
To apply, go to https://hernandosheriffvolunteer.applicantstack.com/x/detail/a2w5nvj3m6ai.
Sheriff's Traffic Aides provide assistance to law enforcement at traffic crashes, highway/roadway obstructions, traffic signal outages/malfunctions, and/or any scene where traffic management is required. They receive specialized training in how to safely direct traffic at both emergency and non-emergency scenes.
To apply, go to https://hernandosheriffvolunteer.applicantstack.com/x/detail/a2w5nvj9nu5b.
The Sheriff's Volunteer Shallow Water Rescue Unit is an initiative designed to create a partnership between the HCSO and Hernando County citizens who own a high water clearance vehicle, all terrain vehicle, flat bottom boat, or an air boat to provide assistance is various shallow water rescue operations, typically after a severe weather event.
Volunteers will be activated during times of coastal and/or inland flooding to assist deputies with evacuation and/or rescue efforts.
To apply, go to https://www.hernandosheriff.org/Applications/VolunteerRescueUnit/.
By voluntarily completing the volunteer application and/or the SWR registration form, citizen volunteers agrees to have a representative from the HCSO contact them for assistance if/when the need arises. Please note that participation is voluntary in each instance and that all costs and responsibility resulting from participation will be borne by the volunteer. Volunteers must be residents of Hernando County. A volunteer background check will be completed on each applicant, prior to approval.
For more information, contact Dan Santana at isantana@hernandosheriff.org.
Stage West to hold auditions for ‘Breast Cancer Diaries’
Stage West Playhouse, in collaboration with Cancer Tamers Foundation, announces auditions for "Breast Cancer Diaries — The Play" by Dr. Charley Ferrer. This is a charitable fundraiser for breast cancer awareness month.
Auditions are Friday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m.
Auditions will be a cold read from the script.
The play is a compilation of stories about women and men diagnosed with breast cancer, sharing a little bit of drama and a whole lot of comedy and inspiration giving voice to the thoughts, dreams, struggles and triumphs faced by women and men diagnosed with breast cancer.
Stage West is looking for seven women and one man of various ages and of diverse backgrounds and heritage.
Performance dates are Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 8 at 2 p.m.
Highlights in Hernando for August
• Scallop season runs through Sept. 24. Learn more about the rules, regulations, and tips for diving for scallops in Hernando County at https://myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/recreational/bay-scallops/.
• The groundbreaking for the Dennis Wilfong Center for Success will be on Friday, Aug. 11, at 9 a.m. The groundbreaking ceremony will
be on the site of the new center. Parking and access will be located on Helicopter Drive, adjacent to the airport east of American Avionics. The Dr. Dennis Wilfong Center for Success is a technical training complex that is a joint-agency project between Hernando County government, the Hernando County School Board and Pasco-Hernando State College.
Genealogy Society to meet Sept. 15
The Genealogy Society of Hernando County will meet Sept. 15 at the LDS Family History Center, 21043 Yontz Road, Brooksville, at 10 a.m. LDS dress code requests no shorts. The topic is “Florida Pioneers.”
The West Hernando Library Genealogy Meeting will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 6. Contact for meetings is Karen Sabin, 352-515-1051. Research schedule for Family History Center: Second Friday 6 to 8 p.m., third Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, every Wednesday 6 to 8 p.m. or by appointment. call John Ellis at 813-716-7804 and leave a message.
Group to hold PRIDE event at Weeki Wachee State Park
The first annual PRIDE event is coming up to celebrate National Coming Out Day among the local LGBT+ community. On Friday, Oct. 13, West Coast Pride’s PRIDE Fall Festival will be held at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, complete with costume contests and raffles. Applications are being accepted for committee members, volunteers and sponsors. See the website at https://www.westcoastpride.org/ and the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WestCoastPrideInc.
Marine Corps League Bingo bash is Sept. 13
The Marine Corps League Detachment 708 will hold its Bingo Bash on Sept. 13. Opens at 9 a.m.; game runs from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The jackpot will be $200. Tickets are $35 and include 13 Bingo games, sandwiches by Publix, chips, water or soda, dessert.
The bar and grill will be open with good food at a good price. Only four tickets left.
Marine Corps League Detachment 708 is at 8405 Sunshine Grove Road, Brooksville. Call 352-701-0766 for more information.
Bilirakis named Veterans’ Adviser
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has appointed Rep. Gus Bilirakis to serve as Veterans’ Adviser to the Speaker. Bilirakis, who served for more than 14 years as the vice-chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, has a long history championing legislation to help veterans and their families.
His latest legislative push on behalf of Veterans is to get the Maj. Richard Star Act across the finish line this term. The act would ensure that the 50,000 combat-wounded veterans who have been medically retired receive the retirement and disability pay they’ve earned. Right now, only military retirees with at least 20 years of service and a disability rating of 50 percent and higher are able to collect both benefits at the same time.
“Throughout my tenure in Congress, I have made it my priority to act as the voice of the men and women who serve our nation,” Bilirakis said.
“I’m grateful for this newest opportunity to strengthen that voice and will continue pushing to ensure veterans’ issues remain at the forefront of
Buses ‘stuffed’ for school
SPRING HILL — Every summer, United Way of Hernando County places school buses throughout the community at participating Publix and Walmart stores for their annual “Stuff the Bus.” This education initiative focuses on providing local teachers and their classrooms the tools needed for the new school year. School bus locations are manned with dedicated Hernando teachers and volunteers to collect donated school supplies for Hernando County classrooms.
Over the course of the July 7 Stuff the Bus weekend, teachers from 21 Hernando schools and other community partners volunteered their time and collected more than 5,751 pounds of school supplies to be distributed back to local classrooms.
Studies show that teachers spend an average of $750 of their own money each year on classroom supplies and needs.
Chinsegut events in August
In honor of International Bat Night on Saturday, Aug. 26, the Chinsegut Conservation Center will be hosting an event focused on bats from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Shari Clark from the Florida Bat Conservancy will share her wealth of knowledge on bats before bats emerge from the bat houses at Chinsegut.
The Chinsegut Conservation Center is at 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville.
Car and truck show planned
The marines from Detachment 708 and Register Chevrolet are teaming up to have a car and truck show. There will be classics, funny cars, muscle cars and the latest models.
Also, they are going to have a raffle for a new 2024 Chevrolet Trax. Tickets are $100 each.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Register Chevrolet, 14181 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
For information, call 352-556-3045 or 866-901-1913.
Visit the Marines on Facebook at Mcl 708 oorah.
FDLE marks Purple Alert anniversary
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is celebrating the anniversary of the Florida Purple Alert, which launched July 1, 2022. Since its inception, 255 Purple Alerts have been issued, and 250 individuals recovered.
“Largely because of the public’s participation, the Purple Alert is a proven resource helping law enforcement safely locate missing individuals. Our Purple Alert program is a model for other states to adopt,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass.
FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse launched the Florida Purple Alert. The Purple Alert is used to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities, and who do not meet the criteria for a statewide Silver Alert. Purple Alerts engage the public in the search for the missing person and provide a standardized and coordinated community response.
Sign up to receive Florida Purple Alerts today through email or text messages at http://www.missingchildrenalert.com/.
Learn more about Purple Alerts at http://www.fdle.state.fl.us/PurpleAlerts/Purple-Alert-Plan.aspx.
