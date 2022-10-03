Detention service technician program
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office will implement the Detention Service Technician program at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
Similar to the Public Service Technician program, which was developed for those interested in becoming a law enforcement deputy sheriff, the DST program is geared toward those interested in becoming a detention deputy sheriff.
To be eligible to participate in the DST program, the individual must be at least 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED and pass a law enforcement background check.
The Detention Service Technician is a part-time position — 18 hours per week — with a starting salary of $15 per hour. The DST will perform various tasks throughout the detention center, in a civilian capacity.
Questions regarding the program should be directed to Human Resources at 352-754-6830.
Spherion sweepstakes
BROOKSVILLE –Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in Brooksville has launched its second annual Spherion Works Sweepstakes Campaign.
The campaign launched on Sept. 19 and runs for six weeks.
Employee winners will be randomly selected from Spherion’s 200-plus offices nationwide for the chance to win exciting prizes. Those include $500 weekly cash prizes, a weekly $1,000 prize and grand prizes of up to $6,000.
Books for babies
BROOKSVILLE — HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital recently received 560 books for babies through the Early Learning Coalition of Pasco and Hernando Counties’ Loving Start early literacy program. The program is part of Free Spirit Publishing’s Happy Healthy Baby Series. From the moment a child is born, this collection of publications was designed to assist new parents in their desire to develop language and connection.
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital is projected to deliver 1,600 babies this year, nearly 400 of which will graduate from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The hospital’s 16 private NICU suites allow parents space and privacy to bond with, and now read to, their baby.
“Early literacy is a critical component to a child's development," said David P. Slovut, Chief Medical Officer. "We're extremely grateful to the Early Learning Coalition of Pasco and Hernando for providing babies their first book. We're set to care for more than 1600 babies this year, who will enjoy hearing the sound of their parents and families reading to them as a result of this generous donation.”
For more information, contact Sherri Sabadishin at 727-233-8291.
Francisque to treatment center
BROOKSVILLE — Advanced Cancer Treatment Centers has welcomed Dr. Frantz Francisque to its practice at 15211 Cortez Blvd.
Francisque comes from completing his fellowship training in hematology and oncology at the University of Colorado in Denver. He completed his internal medicine residency at Presence Saint Joseph Hospital in Chicago, and he did an additional one-year residency at Haiti State University Hospital in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti.
He received his medical degree from the State University School of Medicine and Pharmacy in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, in 2008.
Francisque has co-authored several articles on tumor regression, sickle cell disease, and sarcoidosis presenting with pancytopenia, acute renal failure and hypercalcemia.
Francisque has been certified in the specialty of internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He is a member of the American Society of Hematology, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Medical Association and the American College of Physicians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.